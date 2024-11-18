mobile app bar

That’s No Way For Orioles To Attract Elite Pitching

Elliott Price
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
That's No Way For Orioles To Attract Elite Pitching

Sep 24, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; The Baltimore Orioles celebrate in the locker room after clinching an AL playoff berth at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New Orioles owner David Rubenstein is ready to spend some money. It’s not like he’ll be competing with the Yankees and Dodgers since the team ranked 28th in payroll last season. The opening day number for 2024 was only $93.8 million. The Dodgers and Yankees were over $300 million.

That's No Way For Orioles To Attract Elite Pitching
Jul 30, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Orioles majority owner David Rubenstein speaks with Cal Ripken at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

They have $40 million coming off the payroll with Corbin Burnes, Anthony Santander, Craig Kimbrel and James McCann leaving the team. They will however get the added costs of having 13 players eligible for arbitration plus Zach Eflin’s (Trade deadline deal) $18 million salary.

The O’s were real bad for four seasons, not counting the pandemic one, they averaged 111 losses from 2018 to 2021. They have drafted well. Catcher Adley Rutschman and shortstop Gunnar Henderson are already on their way to stardom.

That's No Way For Orioles To Attract Elite Pitching
Sep 25, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Former #1 overall pick, infielder Jackson Holliday, outfielders Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad, infielder Jordan Westburg and pitcher Grayson Rodriguez have already reached the majors. The wins have started to pile up.

After a 52 win season, a thirty-one victory improvement to 83 in 2022. The breakthrough 101 wins last year and another 91 this season. The two playoff appearances however have not produced even a single post season victory.

After the first playoff sweep, the Orioles made a splash last off season by trading for former Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes from Milwaukee. They knew with Burnes having one year left on his contract that it was for the short term.

That's No Way For Orioles To Attract Elite Pitching
Oct 1, 2024; Baltimore, Md, USA; Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes departs in the ninth inning in game one of the 2024 Wild Card round at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Burnes delivered on that promise and had an ace’s season at the front of the Orioles rotation. Behind him however was one injury after another and now Burnes is gone. The righthander off to the land of free agency.

Should the team be back in the market for a front to their rotation, there are some decent choices out there along with Burnes. Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Max Fried, Jack Flaherty, Sean Manaea, Walker Buehler, Yusei Kikuchi, Nathan Eovaldi and Shane Bieber.

Hindering their hopes, The news this week that it will be easier to hit home runs than it was last season as the team once again changes the dimensions to get the ball to and over the fence and wall in left and left center field.

The height of the wall will be coming down from 13 feet to eight feet, the fences are coming in closer by about 14 feet in left and by about 26 feet as things move towards left-center field. Pitchers will be wary about coming, however it should help getting a much needed righthanded bat.

About the author

Elliott Price

Elliott Price

x-icon

Elliott spent more than 40 years in sports broadcasting. He hosted sports morning shows in both Montreal and Toronto. Elliott handled play by play duties in a multitude of sports. Most notably as the voice of the Montreal Expos. Also CFL football, NHL hockey, OHL and QMJHL junior hockey, boxing, soccer, swimming and more. He currently is senior baseball writer for 'The Sports Rush'

Share this article

Don’t miss these