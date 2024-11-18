That’s No Way For Orioles To Attract Elite Pitching

New Orioles owner David Rubenstein is ready to spend some money. It’s not like he’ll be competing with the Yankees and Dodgers since the team ranked 28th in payroll last season. The opening day number for 2024 was only $93.8 million. The Dodgers and Yankees were over $300 million.

They have $40 million coming off the payroll with Corbin Burnes, Anthony Santander, Craig Kimbrel and James McCann leaving the team. They will however get the added costs of having 13 players eligible for arbitration plus Zach Eflin’s (Trade deadline deal) $18 million salary.

The O’s were real bad for four seasons, not counting the pandemic one, they averaged 111 losses from 2018 to 2021. They have drafted well. Catcher Adley Rutschman and shortstop Gunnar Henderson are already on their way to stardom.

Former #1 overall pick, infielder Jackson Holliday, outfielders Colton Cowser, Heston Kjerstad, infielder Jordan Westburg and pitcher Grayson Rodriguez have already reached the majors. The wins have started to pile up.

After a 52 win season, a thirty-one victory improvement to 83 in 2022. The breakthrough 101 wins last year and another 91 this season. The two playoff appearances however have not produced even a single post season victory.

After the first playoff sweep, the Orioles made a splash last off season by trading for former Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes from Milwaukee. They knew with Burnes having one year left on his contract that it was for the short term.

Burnes delivered on that promise and had an ace’s season at the front of the Orioles rotation. Behind him however was one injury after another and now Burnes is gone. The righthander off to the land of free agency.

Should the team be back in the market for a front to their rotation, there are some decent choices out there along with Burnes. Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell, Max Fried, Jack Flaherty, Sean Manaea, Walker Buehler, Yusei Kikuchi, Nathan Eovaldi and Shane Bieber.

Hindering their hopes, The news this week that it will be easier to hit home runs than it was last season as the team once again changes the dimensions to get the ball to and over the fence and wall in left and left center field.

The height of the wall will be coming down from 13 feet to eight feet, the fences are coming in closer by about 14 feet in left and by about 26 feet as things move towards left-center field. Pitchers will be wary about coming, however it should help getting a much needed righthanded bat.