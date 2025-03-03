The Major League Zoo

Aug 2, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; A cat runs on the field during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Baseball and animals don’t usually go hand-in-hand other than teams’ names. Sometimes, the two worlds collide.

The Cat that Stopped a Yankees Game – 2021

During a Yankees and the Orioles’ series in 2021, a cat ran onto the field and instantly became the highlight of the game.

The feline escape artist stayed out of the grasp of stadium security for a few minutes, doing its best impression of Aaron Judge after a home run. The cat was finally corralled by stadium staffers, but was quickly labeled as the Yankees’ highlight of the year.

Cubs’ Black Cat Curse – 1969

Between the Curse of the Billy Goat and the Black Cat, the Cubs couldn’t catch a break during their 108 year World Series drought.

During a game against the New York Mets, a black cat scurried onto the field at Shea Stadium. Coming into the game, the Cubs led the division. After the cat’s appearance, the Cubs collapsed and the Mets surged to win the World Series that year.

The Rally Squirrel saved the Cardinals – 2011

In game four of the 2011 NLDS versus the Phillies, a squirrel sprinted across home plate.

Normally, this wouldn’t cause news. However, this was during a pitch. Phillies’ pitcher Roy Oswalt was mid-pitch, and the play wasn’t called dead. Upon winning the World Series that year, fans and players credited the “Rally Squirrel” as a good luck charm.

The rodent was immortalized in St. Louis history, making an appearance on the team’s championship ring.

That time a bird exploded – 2001

One of the craziest live events that has happened on cable television. Randy Johnson‘s 100-mph fastball that directly hit a dove.

Upon contact, the bird essentially evaporated. Alongside making the Hall-Of-Fame, Johnson accomplished the 1-in-13-million chance feat. Quite impressive.

Animals have left their imprint on the game in some of the most bizarre ways, whether they bring luck or misery or just plain mayhem.