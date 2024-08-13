How Jazz Chisholm Jr. Turned Michael Jordan’s Cold Shoulder into Brand Deal Gold

Four months ago, the new standout player for the New York Yankees, Jazz Chisholm Jr. revealed on the Pivot Podcast how NBA legend, Michael Jordan influenced his career. Talking to hosts and former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder, Chisholm Jr. shared that his aspiration to become a Jordan Brand ambassador stemmed from a childhood encounter with the Basketball great.

Growing up as an MJ fan in the Bahamas, Jazz had the opportunity to attend a celebrity softball game hosted by the basketball icon himself. To get an autograph, Jazz approached Jordan with a photo and hoped that he would sign. However, the ex-Chicago Bulls star’s response was unexpected. He advised Jazz to “make him[Jordan] want his [Chisholm Jr.] autograph one day” before leaving, which left Jazz puzzled.

Family ties also played a role in Jazz’s quest for the autograph–his stepfather officiated at the event and his cousin, Anton Richardson was also involved as an umpire. This made the Yankees star even more determined to get a six-time NBA champion’s autograph despite the setback.

Cut to 2023, three years after making his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins, Jazz secured a deal with Jordan Brand and his childhood dream of representing the legendary brand indeed materialized.

Despite Jazz’s goal to be associated with the Jordan Brand, his beloved NBA idol has always been the late Kobe Bryant. Therefore, earlier, this month, during his Roll Call at Yankee Stadium, Jazz made sure to pay tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Chisholm Jr.’s gesture to first role call with a Kobe Bryant tribute was ICONIC

In his first game at Yankee Stadium after getting traded to New York from Miami, Jazz Chisholm Jr. got a special opportunity to win over the crowd in the Bronx during the Bleacher Creatures Roll Call.

After making a play at third base in the opening inning, Chisholm honored Kobe Bryant by imitating the basketball legend’s iconic step-back jump shot when his name was called. And, the entire stadium erupted in cheers with the 26-year-old’s tribute to “The Black Mamba​.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes a play, and then gets his first roll call from @Yankees fans. pic.twitter.com/ajhiMG0VQM — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2024

The audience responded with cheers touched by Chisholms’ tribute to Bryant and his ability to connect with fans in a meaningful manner.

Following this, in an interview with MLB.com, when asked about Kobe Bryant’s impact on him, Chisholm Jr. revealed how watching KB-24 inspired him to believe that he could achieve greatness.