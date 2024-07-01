“I Really Enjoy What I Do Now”: Yankees’ Derek Jeter Happy With Studio Gig, Passes on YES Network’s Commentary Box

Oct 16, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Derek Jeter and David Ortiz speak on the Fox pregame show before game two between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros in the ALCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter’s move into broadcasting was quite unexpected given his reserved nature that stands out amid the charged atmosphere of sports commentary.

Despite this mismatch, the former New York Yankees captain now shares the stage with Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, and Kevin Burkhardt at Fox Sports. Together, they discuss MLB games including pre-game highlights to post-game breakdowns.

Interestingly, Jeter had several opportunities besides broadcasting. John Filippelli from YES Network reportedly presented the 50-year-old with several ideas but ultimately fell short in luring him away from the television studio.



Well, Last month, on “SI Media With Jimmy Traina” during an interview with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, the New Jersey native discussed why he turned down offers to do commentary or broadcast games.

According to the former shortstop, calling a game requires talking for two and a half to three hours, which he finds stressful. He also pointed out that this role demands sustained engagement throughout the game, which can be quite challenging.

On the flip side, Jeter admitted enjoying his pre and postgame roles at Fox. These roles involve focused segments where he can share his thoughts and react to key moments in the game, making it less taxing and more enjoyable.

“I don’t have any interest at this point to do entire games. It’s just a lot of talking and dissecting, and I really enjoy what I do now.”

Like Jeter, Paul O’Neill is another baseball star who switched to sports analysis after hanging up his cleats in 2002. On top of it, the former Reds and Yankees player also transitioned into commentary, serving as a color commentator for game broadcasts-a role that Jeter has turned down.

Well, the moment Jeter took up broadcasting, fans have been hoping for a collaboration between him and O’Neill, and Deitsch was curious to know if that was a possibility.

Jeter Commends Paul O’Neils’ Performance In Broadcasting

As the conversation rolled on, host Richard Deitsch asked Derek Jeter about the possibility of teaming up with Paul O’Neill in a broadcast trio, given O’Neil’s transition from his on-field persona (O’Neill is known for his fiery displays like kicking water coolers).

Although the New Jersey native did not confirm a collaboration as of yet, he acknowledged the unique trajectory of O’Neil’s broadcasting career. While not explaining the specifics of what makes O’Neill excel in this role, Jeter subtly recognized his adaptability and success in a field that demands a different skill set than his days as a player.