“If He Didn’t Say What He Said…”: High-Demand Pitcher Becomes MLB Trade Deadline’s Biggest Loser

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

Jul 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

At the 2024 MLB trade deadline, LHP, Garrett Crochet remained with the team and was not traded due to his wish for a contract extension with his team- The Chicago White Sox.

On the podcast, Foul Territory, 2005 World Series Champion A.J. Pierzynski shared his view about Garrett being at a total disadvantage during this year’s trade deadline.

Pierzynski believed that a trade to a contending team could have allowed Crochet to vie for a championship but he is now remaining with the White Sox, who are already out of playoffs.

Pierzynski also suggested that Crochet’s wish for a contract extension with the White Sox might have diminished his trade value- something which influenced teams to reconsider acquiring him rather than moving on to a more favorable MLB franchise.

“I think if he didn’t say what he said, he would have been traded, or his agents, whoever said what they said. I think he would have been moved, and he probably would have gone to the Dodgers.”

Furthermore, Pierzynski pointed out that Crochet could be facing another tough season ahead with the struggling White Sox, who are projected to face only losses.

The Chicago White Sox also made a big mistake as the 2024 trade deadline loomed. The team had a golden chance to bolster their roster to make a playoff push but unfortunately, they missed the bus.

Shortsighted team misses the mark at the trade deadline

The short-sightedness of the White Sox during the 2024 trade deadline was criticized as they did not commit to either strengthening their team for a playoff run or selling off assets to kickstart a team rebuild.

By choosing not to make moves and holding onto players, like Luis Robert Jr. And Garrett Crochet, the White Sox missed opportunities to make strategic trades for future success.

The trades, including those involving Eloy Jiménez, undervalued players and failed to improve the team’s prospects. They also missed an opportunity to capitalize on a seller’s market for better returns.

