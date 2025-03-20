Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer and Why the Red Sox Are About To Dominate the AL East

Boston’s top-three prospects in Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony ahead of a Spring Training breakout game on March 13, 2025. – © WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once all three Red Sox phenoms landed near the top of most prospects lists it was obvious that they would garner a large percentage of spring baseball talk.

With the Yankee pitching injuries, the Red Sox have become a trendy pick in the AL East. That comes without any of Roman Anthony (OF), Kristian Campbell (2B) and Marcelo Mayer (SS) yet in a starters role.

Make no mistake, they are coming. Their eventual arrival announced loudly and in unison at baseball’s spring breakout event.

Y'all ever wondered what The Avengers would be like if they played baseball? We imagine it would look a lot like when Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer all homered for the #RedSox at Spring Breakout: https://t.co/bEJGXXuJHo pic.twitter.com/pyeTKWA45J — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 14, 2025

MLB Spring Breakout

Terrific idea from MLB, having the best prospects showcased in this four-day event with games across Grapefruit and Cactus League ballparks. Yup, all three Red Sox futures homered in the same game.

With second base still TBD, Campbell was the best bet but suddenly Mayer is still getting late camp at bats. As for Anthony, he’s MLB ready but in need of an opening in the Sox outfield.

This Red Sox young player onslaught could have been even more impactful. They traded away a pair of top fifty prospects, catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery to get new ace Garrett Crochet.

Sox Spending Again

The Red Sox have had just one post season appearance since winning it all in 2018, including a pair of last place finishes. The decline is punctuated by the horrible trade of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, all that’s left from that deal is starting catcher Connor Wong.

Not keeping and paying Betts has been a bad look for the organization. They did give Rafael Devers his pile of cash with a 10-year $313.5 million contract that runs through 2033.

The Red Sox went shopping in the big boys aisle this off season. The trade for Crochet cost them big time prospect talent. They gave ex-Dodger Walker Buehler $21.5 million for the season and hooked up with ex Astro Alex Bregman for 3 years and a whopping $120 million.

Fans still showed up at Fenway, they just weren’t that happy. That’s about to change. Should be a lot of fun when all three of those young talents arrive and they start competing for the biggest prize again.