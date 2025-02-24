30 in 30 – Boston Red Sox

After a pair of losing seasons and a bounce only up to the .500 mark in 2024, the Red Sox remembered they were a team with money.

With an influx of new paid outsiders and a threesome of the top prospects in the game, the Red Sox are ready to make their next run.

Arrivals – Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, Adam Ottavino.

Departures – Tyler O’Neill, Nick Pivetta, Kenley Jansen, Danny Jansen, Chris Martin

The kids are okay

The Sox boast three of the top prospects in the game. MLB’s list has outfielder Roman Anthony at #2, second baseman Kristian Campbell at seven and shortstop Marcelo Mayer at twelve. None are guaranteed an opening day porision but all will have inpact.

First baseman Tristan Casas heard trade rumours all winter but has made it to spring training. It’s been nothing but down time for shortstop Trevor Story. He managed just 26 games last season. 43 and 94 the previous two seasons.

Big Money Bregman

Breaking: Alex Bregman has agreed to a 3-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox with two opt outs, sources tell @JesseRogersESPN. pic.twitter.com/ZijvVwdBVy — ESPN (@espn) February 13, 2025

As a free agent, third baseman Alex Bregman was seeking a long term deal, six or seven years. That contract with the dollars he was looking for never materialized but at $40 million a season he’s swimming with the big boys. That’s Aaron Judge money, sixth best by average salary.

His addition leaves the Red Sox infield in flux. While Bregman was ready to make a move to second, the Sox are better served with him at third, he’s just way better defensively than Rafael Devers, as most are. Consider Devers’ feathers ruffled.

“Third base is my position,” Devers, 28, said through translator Daveson Perez. “It’s what I play. I don’t know what their plans are. We had a conversation. I made it clear on what my desires were. Whatever happens from here, I don’t know.”

It’s clear the Red Sox best infield has Bregman at third and especially if Campbell can win the second base job which would leave Devers at DH.

There was a fourth top prospect that Boston started the off season with. Kyle Teel was shipped to the other Sox in the deal for Garrett Crochet, so Connor Wong has nothing in his way behind the plate.

The outfield is anchored by Jarren Duran after his break out season. The departure of team homer leader Tyler O’Neill leaves an opening. Wilyer Abreu, Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Masataka Yoshida and maybe even Campbell all in the mix.

Crochet’s money is coming

Garrett Crochet, the new ace has one year of arbitration remaining. A free agent in 2027, the money talks have started, Crochet gives the Red Sox the top of rotation guy they sought this off season.

Walker Buehler was once that guy and it was a slow roll back from arm injuries last year. He finally regained some velocity and terrific ball movement in a small sample post season. He’s guaranteed $21 million with a 2026 option.

Rest of the rotation – Tanner Houck was excellent last season. Bryan Bello, Lucas Giolito and Kutter Crawford should fill the rest.

Who’s closing?

No doubt the biggest question in Red Sox camp. Liam Hendricks, Aroldis Chapman, Justin Slaten, Garrett Whitlock have all had various degrees of success previously in the role.

Bottom line is that the Red Sox are now a contender and when that young talent blossoms, they’ll be even better.