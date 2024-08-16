Luke Weaver Throws Hat in Ring for Yankees Closer Job as Clay Holmes’ Future Hangs in Balance

MLB pitcher, Luke Weaver is being looked at as a potential closer for the New York Yankees with uncertainty surrounding Clay Holmes’ future after this season.

During a recent conversation on Foul Territory, Luke spoke about his changing role in pitching. While he initially aimed to be a pitcher, he has adapted to shifts in the team’s rotation.

Despite seeing starting as an elite position in baseball, Weaver now appreciates the challenges and rewards of bullpen work.

"Closing would be SICK." Luke Weaver says he's gotten multiple opportunities to close, but the @Yankees score too many runs when that happens. — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 13, 2024

Weaver mentioned how working from the bullpen has given him more perspective. He is enthusiastic about the prospect of closing games even though he hasn’t had a chance to do so yet, noting:

“Closing would be sick. I think I’ve had about five or six opportunities to close when Clay Holmes, you know, is getting a rest day, and we score runs when that happens. I haven’t had an opportunity to go out there and get one.”

Weaver also loved the opportunity to step up when Clay Holmes is unavailable. He has also learned a lot from just watching Holmes play and how the bullpen functions.

As the Yankees are looking for alternative options for a closer, Luke Weaver seems a promising and affordable choice for the team.

Holmes desires to return to the Yankees amid uncertainty about the future

Holmes, the closer for the New York Yankees has openly stated his desire to come back to the team, especially if they have a season that ends with a World Series victory.

He’s optimistic about the Yankees maintaining their winning roster for the rest of the season and knows that his future with the team will not be decided until after this season.

As a free agent after this year, Holmes anticipates contract talks starting once the current season wraps up. The Yankees‘ main goal is to retain the power-hitter Juan Soto, which might limit their flexibility and affect their capacity to offer Holmes a deal.

Since he joined the team in 2021, Holmes has been a reliable presence in the bullpen with a 2.55 ERA and earning two All-Star selections despite dealing with some injuries.

Whether Clay ultimately stays with the Yankees will largely depend on budget-related factors and the team’s bullpen requirements.