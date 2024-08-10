“Bye Bye Clay”: Yankees Faithful, Bid Adieu to All-Star Closer in Juan Soto-Driven Free Agency Payroll Squeeze

The addition of Juan Soto to the New York Yankees last season could affect their ability to keep relief pitcher Clay Holmes on the team. Due to Soto’s pricey contract, the Yankees are facing constraints which is making it harder to afford re-signing Holmes.

This scenario has now started wild rumors about the Yankees wanting to trade Holmes to free up salary space. Many Yankees fans also seem inclined towards Juan Soto over Clay Holmes’ role in maintaining bullpen stability.

One fan straightforwardly expressed a preference for prioritizing Soto above Holmes.

Bye bye Clay. — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) August 10, 2024

Another fan used a metaphor comparing acquiring Soto (the ” house”) with potentially straining the team’s finances, making it challenging to retain Holmes (the “shitty apartment”).

“Buying beautiful new house might complicate ability to keep shitty apartment.” https://t.co/SDR1zQLlW9 — Jonny’s Lasagna ⚾️ (@JLasagna43) August 10, 2024

A third fan drew parallels between investing in a star player like Soto (the “Bora Bora vacation”) and sustaining bullpen effectiveness (the “Baltimore” mention possibly alluding to an ordinary or less flashy aspect of the team).

“Paying for a bora bora vacation vs Baltimore” — Track Investing (@TrackInvesting) August 10, 2024

A separate MLB fan was clearly in favor of sacrificing bullpen strength if it meant securing Soto.

If it means letting Clay Holmes walk, SO BE IT! — Adam Moreira (@aemoreira81) August 10, 2024

It makes sense to see things that way considering Sotos’s skills and the promise he has shown of being a cornerstone for the Yankees. It’s a complicated situation overall and it can affect the team’s success as a whole.

A solid bullpen is needed to perform well in the postseason. If Holmes is lost, it could leave a big gap. In the end, the Yankees management will need to think about whether keeping Soto for the haul is worth any possible setbacks from losing Holmes in the short term.

Yankees’ potential closers who could step up

Tanner Scott: He is considered a top free agent with a 1.31 ERA and 18 saves in the 2024 season. His strong strikeout ability and recent selection to the All-Star game position him as a top choice although acquiring his services may come at a price.

Carlos Estevez: A right-handed pitcher with a 2.09 ERA and 20 saves this year, he is known for his hard-throwing pitching style. So, he could be a budget-friendly alternative compared to Scott.

Kirby Yates: Another pitcher who has maintained an exceptional performance with a 1.08 ERA and 20 saves in the current season. Despite being 37 years old, he could provide a cost solution on a shorter-term basis which might be appealing if the Yankees aim to manage their expenses

Luke Weaver: He is currently part of the Yankees roster and has excelled in multi-inning roles with an impressive 2.86 ERA. While he has never played as a closer, he is an interesting internal option because he can strike out batters.

Kenley Jansen: He stands out with a career record of 441 saves. However, his reliance on cutters and past challenges against the Yankees might diminish his appeal as a choice.

Craig Kimbrel: He has 440 career saves under his belt. However, his performance has been up and down in clutch moments.