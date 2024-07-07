MLB Trade Deadline: What Moves Must Red Sox Make to Become Genuine Playoff Contenders?

FI Caption: Mar 26, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora runs back to the dugout during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have been surprising everyone lately, by climbing up the rankings in the AL East without big-name players. The pitching rotation, led by Kutter Crawford, Brayan Bello, and Nick Pivetta has been exceptional- they have consistently offered quality innings while maintaining minimum runs.

Young talents such as David Hamilton at shortstop and Tristan Casas at base have put energy back into the team’s offense. In fact, despite not having a standout star batter, the Red Sox boasts a deep lineup.

Rafael Devers continues to perform well with support from Jarren Duran, and Masataka Yoshida. While experienced players like Xander Bogaerts are putting pressure on opposing pitchers.

All the credit must be given to Manager Alex Cora for his strategies and for keeping the team optimistic no matter what. However, as the Red Sox approach the trade deadline, strategic additions need to be considered by the team.

In an interview with FOX Sports; MLB, former MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski shared his opinions on how the team can become a playoff contender in an AL East division.

Firstly, A.J. Pierzynski discussed Aaron Judge and recommended a pitching strategy against Judge aiming to avoid giving him pitches, especially in Yankee Stadium where his hitting power is at its peak.

“I mean, I would treat him like Dontrelle would treat Eric Karros if they faced each other—just walk him, put him in any situation because Judge is on fire. Judge is on fire.”

Shifting focus to the Red Sox’s team dynamics, Pierzynski pointed out the need for roster upgrades as the trade deadline neared.

“I think they need a starting pitcher. Giolito and some other guys have gone down, so they need a starting pitcher.”



How will the Red Sox approach Aaron Judge today? Red Sox biggest need before the trade deadline?@ajpierzynski12 shares his thoughts before today’s Red Sox-Yankees matchup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YhW20sRD1q — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 6, 2024

Additionally, Pierzynski noted an imbalance in hitters and proposed adding a right-handed bat like Tommy Pham or Mark Canha, for offensive versatility and lineup balance.

Ultimately, the Boston Red Sox’s success in the American League depends on Alex Cora. He must carefully evaluate options, considering how each choice aligns with the team’s existing strengths.

Speaking of which, in the last game, the Boston Red Sox lost to the New York Yankees 14-4. And, rookie Ben Rice had an important part in securing a win for the Yankees.

Well, did you know that Rice was on the verge of joining the Boston Red Sox before being selected by the Yankees?

Yankees Rookie Rice’s Draft Story with Boston Red Sox

Outfielder Rice made headlines on July 6 when he became the youngest rookie in Yankees history to hit three home runs in a game.

Now, according to sports journalist Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Rice, who hailed from Massachusetts and was a lifelong fan of the Yankees, had discussions with the Red Sox before ultimately being chosen by his favorite team.

Ben Rice, a Mass. native who grew up a Yankees fan, said the Red Sox had talked to him about possibly drafting him. Yankees got there first. — Brendan Kuty ‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 6, 2024

The decision by the Yankees to select Rice in the 12th round now seems to be a stroke of brilliance. It proves how unpredictable drafts can be, and even late-round picks can emerge as shining stars.

Since Rice is doing well with the Yankees, the Red Sox might be thinking about what could have been the result if they had picked him.