These Teams Can Beat The Dodgers

Sure they’ve spent more than any team ever. They appear to have one of the best pitching staffs ever assembled. Their lineup is deep and fortified by some young talent pushing this way, but the Dodgers can be toppled.

The NL West does not look like it’s going to be the battleground for the Dodgers demise. The Padres are a lesser version of themselves after some off season downsizing. The Diamondbacks got themselves an ace in Corbin Burnes, but don’t have enough.

It’s the crapshoot of the post season where the Dodgers can run into some significant opposition. There are certainly teams in the National League that are capable of offing the Dodgers, even in the first round. That includes the Padres and D’Backs.

Braves, Phillies & Mets

The NL East alone has teams with enough pitching depth and scoring to handle the defending champs in a small series. The Braves return so much talent that missed time last year and they still made the post season.

Stars like Ronald Acuna Jr., Spencer Strider, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley are almost back to full strength. And while they’ll miss the departed Max Fried, lookout for rising pitching star Spencer Schwellenbach.

The Phillies had just three fewer victories than the Dodgers last season. The Phils rotation has been enriched with the addition of Jesus Luzardo from Miami and young Andrew Painter is on the way. The bullpen now boasts former Jays closer Jordan Romano.

The Mets who gave the Dodgers all they could handle in last year’s NLCS emerge from a very productive off season. While the rotation limps to the starting line missing Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, This shiny new treasure will keep them smiling in Queens:

Cubs and Brewers

The Cubs could be on their way back to the top of the NL Central with the addition of star outfielder Kyle Tucker and you can never count out the Brewers. They continue to come up with top line talent no matter who leaves them.

This year it’s Willie Adams who defected to San Francisco. The Brewers have a young superstar on their hands in outfielder Jackson Chourio who could blossom into one of baseball’s very best.

American League

If the Dodgers are talented, healthy and lucky enough to crash through that gauntlet in their own league, there’s enough in the AL to stop back to back Dodger titles.

The Red Sox and Yankees in the East. The Royals, Guardians and Twins could all win the central The Rangers are only a season from winning it all and the Astros are always there in the AL West.

The Dodgers are very very good but October is a long way off.