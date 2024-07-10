Passing the Torch? Rookie Ben Rice Reveals Anthony Rizzo’s Selfless Mentorship at First Base

Ben Rice joining the New York Yankees has infused a breath of fresh air into the team during their recent rough patch. Despite being a regarded prospect, his quick rise to MLB action caught many by surprise due to an injury sidelining veteran Anthony Rizzo at first base. Before his promotion, Rice excelled in the minor leagues with his batting and consistent hitting.

His standout performance in the series against the Red Sox where he hit three home runs in a game truly showed his potential. Recognizing his ability to consistently reach base, Rice was promoted to the leadoff hitter by the team.

In addition, he has also shown promise defensively at first base, in Rizzo’s absence. If he continues to perform at this level, the team can consider him as a long-term solution for the position he is currently playing in.

During an appearance on “Foul Territory,” Ben Rice shared insights, on Anthony Rizzo’s mentorship while playing alongside him at first base. Rice mentioned how supportive and welcoming Rizzo has been to him as a rookie in New York.

“He’s just a great guy. I noticed it right away. I noticed it in spring training. I noticed it when I showed up in New York. I mean, he’s a leader in the clubhouse. Everyone loves him. He’s been just a phenomenal teammate all around”

Despite the awkwardness of Rice playing in his position and creating milestones, Rizzo has shown thorough support for Rice. The young rookie also hailed Rizzo for guiding him regarding at-bats and different plays at first base. Having said that, Ben Rice’s standout performance against the Red Sox was not just heating up the batter’s box – he was melting hearts too.

Ben Rice’s Awkward Curtain Call Became a Viral Moment

On July 6, the Yankees hit a rough patch losing four games. The atmosphere was tense and the team needed a breakthrough. And, that is when Ben Rice made an impact when he came up to bat. His performance with three home runs turned the tide of the game, leading them to a 14-4 win against their rivals. Rice made history as the only Yankee rookie to achieve such a feat in a single game.

However, it was his post-game celebration that struck a chord with fans. Overwhelmed by the occasion and sudden fame, Rice appeared hesitant about stepping out for his curtain call.

Note: In MLB, when a player achieves something big, they usually receive a “curtain call” – an opportunity to acknowledge cheering fans by tipping their cap and waving from the dugout.

Teammates, including slugger Juan Soto, who reportedly nudged him towards the dugout steps along with coaches had to rally behind Rice to embrace and appreciate the support from fans. Interestingly, the fans didn’t feel let down. Instead, they found his shy nature charismatic.

​Also, YES Network’s, Michael Kay playfully teased Rice for his awkwardness. All in all, it was a memorable moment for the rookie who is standing on the brink of stardom with a passion in him to clinch the World Series.