Oh No! More Deferred Dodger Money for Tommy Edman

Oct 30, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Dodgers outfielder Tommy Edman in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

There is much consternation around the baseball world and it centers around Dodger free agent signings. More to the point it’s the deferred portion of the income that’s got everyone all hot and bothered and it continued this week.

For Dodger haters it started last season with Shohei Ohtani’s free agent deal. Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract, with $680 million in salary deferred for a decade. He’ll make $2 million per year until 2034 and then $68 million annually for the next 10 years.

Dander was raised further this week with the Dodger signing of free agent pitcher Blake Snell. The two time Cy Young winner didn’t have to wait all winter this time as he did last year.

Sportrac breaks down the five year $182 million to only $13 million of payroll for the next five seasons after a $52 million signing bonus and the rest deferred. Make no mistake, his luxury tax hit is still $34.4 million.

Finally the Dodgers re-signed post season hero Tommy Edman and once again there was significant money to be paid in future years. All this however makes this Dodger team affordable in the right now.

Big cash deferrals nothing new

It’s not like deferred contracts in baseball have been introduced by these Dodgers. It’s been going on for some time. Last season Ken Griffey Jr got his final payment from the Reds. In 2023 he was still second on the Reds payroll behind only Joey Votto.

Of course one of the more famous deferred contracts was given Mets outfielder Bobby Bonilla in 1991. Since 2011, July 1 has been known as Bobby Bonilla Day, and the 60-year-old will continue to receive a check for $1.19 million on that day until he’s 72 years old.

Dodgers in a different stratosphere

So these things have been going on for awhile it’s just that the Dodgers have taken it to a new level. Their total in this area dwarfs all others combined:

For reference, every other deferral attached to an active MLB contract adds up to $271.5M. Stephen Strasburg, WSH, $80M/$245M

Rafael Devers, BOS, $75M/$313.5M

Francisco Lindor, NYM, $50M/$341M

Nolan Arrenado, STL, $50M/$260M

Christian Yelich, MIL, $28M/$215M

Edwin Diaz, NYM,… — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 27, 2024

No doubt the Dodgers have made this a way to take a run at a dynasty. With 2024, that’s two of the last 5 championships. Before a new collective bargaining agreement in three years can change any of this other teams better get on board or perhaps watch the Dodger Blue steamroll.