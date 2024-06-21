Shortly Before Mega Giancarlo Stanton Deal, Cashman Dialed Young Aaron Judge, Was Met with Selfless “I’ll DH or Play Left” Response

Sep 5, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) is greeted by right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a two run home run in the sixth inning for his 400th career home run against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

In 2017, the New York Yankees made a crucial decision regarding Giancarlo Stanton’s trade. With Aaron Judge established in the field there was uncertainty, about where Stanton would fit in. General Manager Brian Cashman pondered this dilemma, considering whether Judge, a star in the team’s outfield would be willing to change positions.

Looking back in 2017, Stanton had just concluded a season with the Miami Marlins, where he belted 59 home runs and was named MVP of the National League. Despite his performance, the Marlins could not build a championship-caliber team around him. Consequently, in December 2017 they traded him to the Yankees.

Recognizing Stanton as the missing link to enhance their lineup further, Cashman made a trade involving young players and cash.

However, before finalizing the agreement, Brian Cashman sought the Judge’s input which proved important in making this decision, as mentioned in the book, Inside the Empire – The True Power Behind the New York Yankees.

“It’s rare that a GM consults his star before pulling the trigger on a trade; it’s rarer still to consult a star who’d just finished his rookie season..Judge was selfless and sweet-natured, a franchise talent with the character to match and shoulders that could carry a whole roster,” Page 17 of the book read.

The GM’s concerns were gone when Judge readily agreed without hesitation.

“Judge was like, ‘Wow! That’s incredible—what’re you waiting for?!’” added Cashman in the book. “I said, ‘Well, it could affect your time in right.’

To which, Aaron Judge said:

‘Whatever. I’ll DH or play left!’”

And, the rest is HISTORY!

Thankfully, the Yankees found a way to make things work. Judge mostly played in the field while Stanton often took the role of designated hitter (DH) when he wasn’t in the outfield. This arrangement let them split playing time and keep their hitting abilities intact. With power hitters, on the team, they created a powerful offensive lineup known as “Bronx Bombers 3.0.”

Analyzing the six-year-old trade, Giancarlo Stanton’s time with the New York team has been an experience despite rough beginnings. While his powerful batting has strengthened the lineup, injuries have limited his playing time. The Yankees have not clinched a World Series title during his tenure. Plus, his performance in 2023 raised concerns due to a career batting average— raising questions about his future as he nears his mid-thirties.

Giancarlo Stanton’s Recovery Following a Poor 2023 MLB Season

One of the reasons for Giancarlo Stanton’s struggles was an achilles injury that restricted him to just 101 games. Stanton saw a drop in batting average hitting an all-time low of.191. Both his on-base percentage and slugging percentage took a hit resulting in a .695 OPS (On-base + Slugging Percentage). Despite hitting 24 home runs, it fell short of his output.

Nevertheless, Stanton’s determination shined as he bounced back from setbacks.

In the off-season, Stanton focused on getting in shape and made some small adjustments to his batting stance over the off-season. As of mid-2024, Stanton’s performance has shown promise. He’s hitting the ball forcefully with an impressive streak that included three home runs in five games.

A standout moment was when he hit a homer against his team, the Miami Marlins achieving the milestone of hitting a home run against all 30 MLB teams and joining a rare group of hitters.

While there is optimism surrounding his performance, doubts linger about whether he can return to his MVP level at the age of 34. Sustaining his power level and improving his on-base percentage will be essential for a comeback.