“Toughness Personified”: Orioles Fans Left in Awe as Bloodied Catcher Refuses to Exit After 95mph Fastball to Nose

Jul 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; (Editor’s Note: Graphic Content in Photo) Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann (27) walks to first base after being hit in the face with a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann faced a terrifying incident today during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. A 95 mph fastball thrown by pitcher Yariel Rodríguez unexpectedly hit McCann in the face, causing bleeding from his nose and mouth.

Despite the gory injury, McCann returned to the game after using gauze to stop the bleeding. What’s truly admirable is that he continued to play for eight more innings. Such determination demonstrates remarkable toughness and dedication to the sport.

James McCann was hit in the face by a 95 mph pitch and stayed in the game pic.twitter.com/XCE2WdhsrU — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 29, 2024

Naturally, MLB fans were impressed by McCann’s resilience and took to X, to praise his courage.

This dude is hockey tough @JOEL9ONE — Opening Drive (@openingdrive) July 29, 2024

One fan compared the Orioles catcher’s resilience to the NHL players’ ruggedness while another chimed in saying how James is “toughness personified.“

TOUGHNESS personified by Orioles catcher James McCann. He who got hit in the face by a 95 mph fastball in the 1st inning, stayed in and played all 9 innings with gauze in both nostrils and a swollen right eye. pic.twitter.com/N6snUJiWLC — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) July 29, 2024

A third fan complimented McCann’s toughness and did not hesitate to admit that in such a scenario, he would have left the field immediately.

Nails. That’s his new name. Real man shit. I mean, I would’ve left, ugly cried and called my mom before leaving the field because that would’ve been the end of the season for me. — Alex Fernandez (@AFernandez_82) July 30, 2024

A fourth fan lauded McCann as a leader and how his never-say-die attitude is vital for the team.

He is one tough hombre. He is truely a veteran leader this team needs. — Claire Voyant (@BillTul44172133) July 29, 2024

A separate fan commented, “He’s a Razorback! DVH really toughens them up ” in reference to McCann’s alma mater, the University of Arkansas, and coach Dave Van Horn’s reputation for fostering resilience in his players.

That boys a Razorback! DVH makes them tough as nails. — Jamie Beers (@Jamie_Beers) July 29, 2024

Having said that, the Blue Jays and the Orioles recently faced off in a doubleheader. The teams split the games, with the Blue Jays winning 8-4 and the Orioles taking the first game.

Looking ahead to the Baltimore Orioles’ ongoing season prospects, there is optimism for a playoff campaign. However, bolstering their pitching rotation will be crucial for their goal of clinching a World Series title.

The Orioles need a pitching boost to reach the World Series

As the trade deadline approaches, the Orioles are in a critical situation. Despite welcoming Zach Eflin to their pitching rotation, there is still a pressing need for pitching support.

The situation is complicated by their reluctance to part with top prospect Jackson Holliday, which could impact the Orioles’ chances of winning the World Series.

Tarik Skubal, the standout pitcher for the Detroit Tigers and a strong contender for the AL Cy Young award, is seen as a potential target. However, acquiring Skubal would likely require including Holliday in the trade, who remains highly regarded despite recent performance setbacks.

Additionally, the Orioles’ long-term planning strategy and careful spending habits further complicate matters. While acquiring Skubal could enhance their prospects of success, it comes with the risk of jeopardizing long-term stability. Therefore, this trade deadline will test Baltimore’s readiness to go all-in for a championship or stick to its long-term strategy.