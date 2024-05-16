When It Comes to Weather, Aaron Boone Prefers Airborne Intel From Yankees’ Pilot

May 2, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) signs autographs for fans before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone has a go-to weatherman and the name might surprise most. The weather intel he prefers the most comes from Hal Steinbrenner, the billionaire owner of the Yankees and the son of The Boss.

Boone has always been known for his eccentricity, including his incessant chewing gum and controversial but entertaining ejections. Moreover, while he may not be the most popular Yankees skipper, he’s certainly been rather successful (except he’s still missing a World Series title).

Well, he made the headlines for a different reason this time as in his weekly interview with Jomboy and Jake, Aaron Boone was asked about his weather-checking habits. Boone admitted that while he’s no Mike Trout, he does check the weather app daily.

Boone further elaborated that he doesn’t use fancy or advanced software, but instead sticks to the basic weather app, and can sometimes find himself checking hourlies on his laptop.

Then came the big question: “Who’s the weather guy in the clubhouse? Who do you go to when you want the real knowledge? They have the app they pay for..”

To this the skipper instantly took Hal Steinbrenner’s name before explaining his choice, saying

“He’s a pilot, so he’s got the radar, and he knows how to read all this stuff that’s coming so he knows, ‘okay, we’re in trouble tomorrow and no, this is better.'”

The 51-year-old also added that whenever there are weather issues across the league, Hal becomes the “voice of reason” that many rely on. This surprise revelation earned Hal Steinbrenner a new title from Jomboy: Owner and Senior Weather Advisor.

Did you know Hal Steinbrenner is not only the owner of the Yankees but also a seasoned pilot? He owns a GTO single-engine and a Cessna high-wing plane. His father, the original Yankees Boss, took him for a trip to Cape Canaveral, where an already fascinated Hal saw a few unbelievable pilots. Subsequently, the 54-year-old started flying in 2000 and claimed that he could land his aircraft literally anywhere.

The primary inspiration behind this hobby was for him to escape his phone, i.e. business. Nevertheless, flying slowly became an obsession for Hal when he started living just a minute away from Peter O. Knight Airport on Davis Island. What are your thoughts on Hal’s flying hobby? Let us know below!