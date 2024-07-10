MLB All-Star Game 2024: 3 Players Who Should Be Heading to the Midsummer Classic

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is almost knocking at the door and it is set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington on July 16. While it promises to be a talent show, the selection process has faced criticism time and again for snubbing well-served players, and this year, it was no different. Here are the top three players who weren’t elected to the All-Star roster despite stellar performances, as reported by the Flippin’ Bats Podcast:

1. Ronel Blanco, Houston Astros:

Blanco‘s switch from a reliever position to a starter has been crucial for the Astros’ success. His outstanding 2.53., a WHIP below 1.10 highlights his control of the mound.

A recent string of performances, including an ERA of under 2.00 in his eight starts proves his All-Star caliber. Despite Blanco’s season as a starting pitcher for the Astros, he may have been overshadowed by well-known pitchers already on the roster.

2. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets:

Even though Lindor has been going through a rough patch lately, his overall talent and previous All-Star appearances speak volumes about his abilities. Plus, he remains a key player with a career batting average of .280 and his expertise in clutch moments. Additionally. his exceptional defensive skills as a shortstop are highly valued.

Lindor’s recent struggles may have influenced fan voting giving preference to players on streaks. But his past milestones and overall abilities make him worthy of inclusion in the All-Star game.

3. Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks:

He has a .282 batting average and an impressive 22 home runs under his belt before the All-Star break. He is known for power at the plate and reliable defense-possibly even deserving consideration for a Gold Glove award.

Despite his performance, Walker may have been overshadowed by renowned players like Pete Alonso of the Mets and Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers who have strong fan bases due to their reputations.

The Top 3 SNUBS of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/RyFXcE7JYc — Flippin’ Bats Podcast (@FlippinBatsPod) July 9, 2024

MLB‘s current method of selecting All-Stars heavily depends on fan votes, which has its pros and cons. While it allows fans to engage directly in the process, it can also lead to situations where popularity outweighs deserving performance.

Fan voting can sometimes turn into a popularity contest that favors known players, over those who excel statistically but play for recognized teams. This situation may result in not giving recognition to players who do not receive the same level of attention from the media.

The current selection process aims to strike a balance between fan interest and player performance by combining fan votes with input from managers and MLB officials. Yet, there is a discussion about creating an unbiased method for giving a chance to the top performers of the season.

One suggestion is to emphasize votes that reflect baseball knowledge gained through quizzes or interactions with analytical tools. Including metrics such, as WAR (Wins Above Replacement) could provide an impartial assessment of a player’s overall contribution. On another note Paul Skenes recently achieved a milestone by securing a spot in the 2024 All-Star Roster.

Paul Skenes Makes History Becoming First Rookie to Get Selected in the MLB All-Star Game

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is truly special! Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher surprised everyone by earning a spot on the National League team. This is a special deal because Skenes is the first rookie pitcher ever chosen for the Midsummer Classic.

Skenes’ rapid rise to All-Star status has been amazing. He was picked as the draft choice in 2023 and immediately made an impact when he joined the major leagues in May.

His pitching has been outstanding with a 2.12 ERA and over 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Skenes isn’t about numbers, he has also brought stability to the Pirates team by remaining undefeated in his first 10 starts up to the All-Star break.