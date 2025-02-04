Camps Opening – Are Your Pitchers Healthy?

By the time you read this article, pitchers and catchers will have reported for most if not all major league teams. Now you are about to hear what’s really happened to your pitchers rehabbed arms in the off season. And prepare for more injuries.

The fact is more than half of every team’s pitching staff will end up on the injured list. Some injuries are worse than others and some pitchers are just simply more important. Here are some of the bigger names coming back:

Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider is up to four bullpen sessions. #Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos said they expect for Strider to have a normal Spring Training, barring any setbacks, but they won't rush him back. He will not be on the Opening Day roster, as discussed previously. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) January 24, 2025

Tremendous news for the Atlanta Braves. The electric righthander with the awesome mustache underwent surgery last April 12th to repair a damaged ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow. The strikeout machine is a career 32-10 and 3.47 ERA.

Shohei Ohtani

The current plan is May for Ohtani’s first pitch after not throwing a single one in his 2024 MVP season, but it might be earlier according to manager Dave Roberts:

“Once he gets to Spring Training and we see where the throwing program is, I think we’ll just go from there.”

Sandy Alcantara

The 2022 NL Cy Young award winner underwent Tommy John surgery and missed all of last season. He is said to be 100% healthy and ready to go on day one. Of course how long he’ll be a Marlin is in question. There are plenty of trade rumours.

Peter Bendix (Marlins President of Baseball Operations): “We never rule out anything. We listen to everything. Sandy is a really important piece for our organization. I’m really excited to see him pitch on Opening Day.”

Félix Bautista

#Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said he’s been in Sarasota in recent weeks and has been around Félix Bautista, who is already down there prepping for the spring. “He looks really good,” Hyde said. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) January 31, 2025

Big news for the Orioles bullpen as their closer looks ready to return. A healthy Bautista is right up there with the best. A career 1.85 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Shane McClanahan

McClanahan was 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA when he was knocked out of the 2023 season needing TJ surgery as well. He started throwing in September and appears ready assume ace status again with the Rays:

“As a competitor, you miss it. So it’s gonna be nice to take that competitive side out, instead of just in the weight room, running or my daily rehab. So I’m excited. I’ve been looking for this for a while.”

Andrew Painter

One of baseball’s top prospects was already back and pitching in the Arizona fall league after missing plenty of time. The Phillies won’t be rushing Andrew Painter but expect him in the rotation later in the season.

So many more

Some other arms expected to return with some coming later in the season: The Dodgers have a long list but we’ll start with Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin.

There’s old guys (Cleveland’s Shane Bieber) and young guys (Miami’s Eury Perez). Pitchers who came back at the end of last season like Cy Young winners Jacob deGrom and Robbie Ray.

The list is long and sadly by the end of spring training, new names will be added for next year’s spring training, such is the nature of the pitching business. Time to hold your breath and cross your fingers.