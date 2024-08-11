“Why Risk Injury”: MLB Fans Reject Season Pause for Baseball in 2028 Olympics Despite USA Basketball Success

After Team USA’s basketball team achieved great success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, baseball and softball are set to make a comeback at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and the players are excited about this opportunity but fans are against pausing the season to make room for the Olympics.

One fan wrote, “No, can’t disrupt the season during pennant races. You can allow minor leaguers though, anyone not on 40 man [roster] can be eligible.”

While, a second MLB buff commented, “Yeah, 300 million dollar player throws out his elbow… not for the team paying him but the Olympics that seems like a stupid a** move.”

A third fan tweeted, “No I don’t agree. Players are under contract to their MLB teams being paid tens of millions a year. Why risk injury or even disruption of their MLB season? Who cares who “wins” the Olympics?”

Another fan wrote, “I’m almost 100% certain owners will not be willing to risk injuring someone they signed to a 9-year monster contract for, hypothetically.”

Taking a break in the middle of the season for the Olympics could disrupt the flow of the MLB season affecting team performance and fan enjoyment.

The risk of injuries during the Olympics with the demanding MLB schedule is another concern. Team owners, who have heavily invested in their players may see any injury as a setback.

Additionally, removing players midway through the season could impact team dynamics and their chances in playoffs. Looking at how things played out with the World Baseball Classic (WBC) can provide some insight.

The challenges faced during the 2023 WBC highlighted how tricky it can be to juggle international competitions with club commitments.

Some MLB owners like those from New York Yankees opted to keep star players such as Aaron Judge out of WBC to focus on season games. This data speaks for itself that MLB owners might also have similar reservations about committing to the 2028 Olympics.

Ohtani, Harper, and Judge weigh in on whether MLB stars should compete in the 2028 Olympics

Bryce Harper, the standout player for the Phillies is a supporter of MLB players taking part in the 2028 Olympics.

His passion for representing Team USA was evident when he showed up at Citizens Bank Park on July 26 donning a red, white, and blue United States Olympic Team hat.

Aaron Judge also holds an interest in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, reported the NY Post. He has mentioned that he’s fully committed if MLB players are given the chance to join.

While excited about the opportunity, Judge had previously focused on his role with the New York Yankees rather than participating in the 2023 World Baseball Classic to aim for team success but he aims to be at his best in 2028 and hopes to have an impact for Team USA.

As reported by Fox 11 LA, Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese-born two-way phenom is excited about taking part in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles on behalf of Team USA.

In July, Ohtani shared his wish to compete; through interpreter Will Ireton and said how it could positively impact the baseball industry by attracting fans who usually don’t follow baseball.