Can Andrew Painter Help Push The Phillies Over The line

Elliott Price
Published

Soon You Will Know The Phillies Andrew Painter

Feb 23, 2023; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (76) during photo day at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Phillies keep getting better but no closer to the promised land. Last world series win for the Fightin’ Phils was seventeen years ago. There was no post season at all for eleven years until 2022. Three cracks at it since and they’re this close.

Feb 16, 2025; Clearwater, FL, USA; Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski watches spring training workouts at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

They’ve lost a world series, a championship series and a division series last year after a first place finish and ninety-five wins. There’s not much farther to go, so Dave Dombrowski needed a tweak here in there.

Arrivals – Max Kepler, Jesus Luzardo, Jordan Romano and Andrew Painter

Departures – Austin Hays, Jeff Hoffman, Carlos Estévez

Few Lineup Changes

Of the nine hitting spots there’s just one change. One that keeps changing. Austin Hays, only there from the trade deadline, replaced in left by Max Kepler. But really what’s to change?

The Phils can score, especially in a ballpark that invites runs. They were fifth in majors in runs scored and 3rd in the National League.

The Infield stays intact despite constant chatter of an impending trade of third baseman Alec Bohm, he’s still here.

Feb 22, 2025; Lakeland, Fla, USA; Phillies third base Alec Bohm at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Bryce Harper at first, Bryson Stott at second and Trea Turner at short completes a stellar infield. Kyke Schwarber continues his three true outcome attack at DH and leadoff but may see the field more.

Phils say he’ll play some more outfield and this spring has seen him do a little messing around at first.

It’s still Nick Castallenos in right with Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas in center and Kepler in left.

Solid rotation even better

The Phillies will run out one of the best rotations in the game, led by Cy Young runner up Zack Wheeler. Almost thirty-five and still as good as there is. Then it’s Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Cristopher Sánchez and newcomer Jesus Luzardo.

The wild cards here are Luzardo acquired in trade from Miami and the rookie Andrew Painter. Luzardo, bothered by injury in 2024 combined for a 3.48 ERA and 1.15 WHIP the previous two seasons.

Painter is thought to be something special. He’s missed almost two full seasons but flashed that same good stuff in the Arizona fall league. He’s got the kind of arm that changes post season series.

The Phils are looking to limit his innings, however, his big league innings are not expected to happen until July. He pitched his first innings in two years at the fall league. And that’s all of 15 2/3 innings.

New look closer

Feb 19, 2025; Clearwater, FL: Phillies pitcher Jordan Romano – Spring training workouts at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jordan Romano was brought in to close. The two time all star was very good before last season’s injury in Toronto. The rest of the pen is solid. Twenty three year old Orion Kerkering looks like he could close but Dombrowski went with experience.

They will certainly miss Jeff Hoffman, the free agent now in Toronto but this bullpen is still solid. Kerkering, Matt Strahm and Jose Alvarado setting it up for Romano is the plan.

There are no glaring holes here. The Phils mostly running it back but with a twist of even better. It’ll be tough enough getting past the Braves and Mets though in the NL East.

Sometimes it’s just some extra luck in the crapshoot post season and sometimes it could be an impressive new young pitcher.

Elliott Price





Elliott spent more than 40 years in sports broadcasting. He hosted sports morning shows in both Montreal and Toronto. Elliott handled play by play duties in a multitude of sports. Most notably as the voice of the Montreal Expos. Also CFL football, NHL hockey, OHL and QMJHL junior hockey, boxing, soccer, swimming and more. He currently is senior baseball writer for 'The Sports Rush'

