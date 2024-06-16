“Won’t Leave the Clubhouse Until He Leaves”: Aaron Judge’s Captaincy Began Long Before Official Ceremony, Revealed by Yankees Pitcher

The 2022 season was eventful for the New York Yankees to say the least, and Nestor Cortes Jr. once revealed his sentiments around it. In a talk with The Player’s Tribune, Nestor talked about how things were changed,

“I truly believe this year is different, and it’s because of all those little things like that. It’s because of our makeup, and because of the leadership we see in the clubhouse every day, from Aaron Boone all the way down. It really is like a family in there.“

In 2022, marked by a glamorous first half and a tiresome injury-filled second half, the Yankees finished with a 99-63 record in the regular season, only to be swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS final, one stop short of the World Series. While some Yankees had strong individual performances, the season will most likely be remembered for superstar Aaron Judge’s historic achievements.

In the hours leading up to Opening Day, Judge had turned down a $213.5 million extension offer with the team. Amidst all the chaos, he earned the respect of his team, and players as Cortes’s statement vividly expressed:

“A lot of the players, myself included, we won’t leave the clubhouse until Aaron leaves. No one says anything. We don’t make a big deal of it. But it’s just like … that’s our guy. It’s a respect thing.“

Judge’s decision to reject the contract extension was met with some criticism from the media, but as we see now, it proved to be the best decision he could have made. After a tumultuous start, Judge went on to break Roger Maris’ American League home run record with 62, and even nearly clinched the Triple Crown. The remarkable season not only secured Judge the MVP title but also set the stage for a massive increase in his upcoming contract before the 2023 season.

Judge’s impact went beyond his record-breaking stats, it was about the integrity and unity he brought to the team. Judge’s captaincy, though not officially recognized at the beginning of the season, was evident through the respect and loyalty he commanded from his teammates. His leadership, both on and off the field, played a crucial role in the team’s dynamics which fostered a supportive and united clubhouse atmosphere.

Can Aaron Judge make history? (Again)

It is 2024 and Aaron Judge is red-hot once again. The New York Yankees’ hit his 25th home run last Tuesday night in Kansas City, extending his lead atop the MLB leaderboard. Is it time to ask the question: Can Judge break his own single-season home run record?

In 2022, Judge had 25 home runs through the Yankees’ first 62 games. This year, he has 25 home runs in 72 games. The official predictions put him on pace for 55 home runs if he plays all 162 games. While the predictions suggest a lower total, Judge’s recent form suggests he might exceed expectations.

Judge’s current streak seems somewhat familiar. In 2022, it took him until July and August to hit 15 home runs in a 25-game span. This year, he achieved to do that between May 5 and June 1.

However, the odds are stacked against him. Only nine 60-home run seasons have been recorded in MLB history. Only Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have crossed the 60-home run threshold more than once. Despite these odds, Judge’s current form and past performances suggest that another historic season is not out of reach.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Aaron Judge, to see if he can break records again. No matter the year, the leadership and respect he continues to command in the Yankees’ clubhouse does not wither, a captain long before any official title was given.