Yankees’ Hidden Agenda: Why Jasson Dominguez Remains in the Minor Leagues

Sep 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) runs to first after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are currently in a dilemma over Jasson Dominguez irrespective of the fact that the outfielder had a brilliant, albeit short-lived, debut performance last year. Currently, the team has decided not to call him up from the minor leagues. While injuries play a role, it appears that this choice is part of a bigger plan.

In light of such a situation, Derek Levandowski, talking to Pinstripe Territory, referred to an article by Chris Kirchner in The Athletic that has provided a logic behind this decision – MLB’s rules for rookie eligibility.

As per Levandowski, if the Yankees can limit Dominguez’s at-bats, he will be able to qualify as a rookie for the next year, noting:

“If they can limit him to less than 100 at-bats for the rest of the season, he’ll still be eligible to be a rookie next year. And if he wins rookie of the year, the Yankees will get an extra draft pick.”

This detail is not just administrative, it could offer advantages for the team as well. If Dominguez wins Rookie of the Year in 2025, it will help the Yankees earn a draft pick that can be important for making their farm system strong.

Levandowski further noted that the Yankees are not unfamiliar with this strategy because the team can potentially secure a similar draft pick this year if Luis Gil wins Rookie of the Year. So, by managing Dominguez’s playing time they hope to replicate this season’s strategy in the next with Jasson

Considering Dominguez’s impressive display—smacking a ball at a speed of 107 miles per hour—the Yankees could still opt to keep him in AAA to maintain his rookie status. Clearly, the Yankees are taking the wise route by focusing on long-term gains while ensuring Dominguez is fully equipped for a transition to the big leagues next year.

On that note, Jasson Dominguez’s MLB debut with the Yankees was electric but fate had other plans.

Dominguez made his mark in his first Yankees game

Dominguez, known as “El Marciano” for his skills had a stellar debut in MLB with the New York Yankees.

He was called up on September 1, 2023, and hit a home run on his first swing against Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, This made him the youngest player in Yankees history to hit an HR in his debut and the youngest in MLB history to achieve this feat in his first plate appearance. In his eight games, he knocked four home runs out of the park.

Sadly nine days after being promoted, Dominguez suffered a torn collateral ligament that required Tommy John surgery and ended his season prematurely.

Starting the 2024 season on the 60-day injured list, Dominguez began rehabilitation in May. Adding to the woe, he faced an oblique strain in June which prolonged his recovery period. Looking back, the abrupt halt to the 21-year-old Dominican’s beginning was challenging but fans are now eagerly waiting for him to make a comeback and set the diamond on fire.