James Wood Tops MLB’s Rising Stars For 2025

There were plenty of rising stars in MLB during the 2024 season. With the Pirates Paul Skenes and the Jacksons, Merrill in San Diego and Chourio for Milwaukee bursting onto the scene in the National and the Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal in the American League.

The previous season delivered a glorious debut from the Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll. Fear not, there’s more talent on the way, the upcoming season will have more than it’s share of new faces rising to the top. Some have already received their cups of coffee.

Believe it or not some folks have already started drafting their fantasy teams for 2025 and the Nationals James Wood is trending in the top fifty. He came to the Nats in the Juan Soto trade. A terrific deal that also brought them shortstop CJ Abrams and pitcher Mackenzie Gore.

Abrams exploded onto the scene last season and even more is expected of Wood. He destroyed triple A pitching last season in any way you want to look at it. Despite missing a huge chunk of time with a nagging hamstring injury.

Fans waited on his call up as he ran up these numbers: 353/463/595. He cut down his strikeouts after whiffing 173 times in 2023. In 190 at bats he had almost as many walks as strikeouts 40/42. Wood more than held his own when finally promoted by Washington on July 1st.

Yanks Dominguez hoping injuries behind him

Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez has also been held back by injuries. Promoted at the end of the 2023 season and fitting right in with 4 homers in his first 31 big league at bats he suffered a damaged elbow needing Tommy John surgery.

Dominguez returned in May but there was no place at the big league level for him to play every day. The Yanks had Alex Verdugo, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto in the outfield and Giancarlo Stanton at DH. As Verdugo struggled, Yankee fans called for Dominguez.

A month later Dominguez suffered an oblique strain and another eight weeks of waiting. He eventually got in 226 minor league at bats at three levels hitting 314/376/504 and finally got the call. He came back for good on September 9th.

He struggled in 67 at bats, batting .179 with 2 homers and while he was on the Yankees roster for the ALCS and world series he managed just one run in a pinch running appearance. His time has surely come and the Yankees will need to find a regular spot for him in 2025.

Lost year for Jordan Lawlar

Injuries were unkind to several top prospects last season. The Diamondbacks never got a look at shortstop Jordan Lawlar. Three different setbacks contributed to an almost lost season.

He tore a thumb ligament in spring training. Less than a week after his June return he hurt his hamstring and during his rehab he re-injured it. He managed to get in only 14 games. Hope is he’ll again head to spring training in full health.

Other hitters to watch out for: Former number one overall Jackson Holliday of Baltimore will give it another go. The Nationals again as Dylan Crews is set to join Wood in the outfield, and the Red Sox have a pair about ready to go in outfielder Roman Anthony and shortstop Marcelo Mayer.

Your top pitching prospects: The Tigers’ Jackson Jobe and Pittsburgh’s Bubba Chandler top the list. Will any of those or others find their way to the levels of Skenes, Merrill, Chourio or Skubal? We’ll just have to wait and see.