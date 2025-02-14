Ten AL Rookies Who Could Win Starting Jobs

The Red Sox have at least two rookies who are capable of making the opening day line up, One just got blocked. Kristian Campbell had an outside chance of getting the nod at second base. He’s a top ten prospect, Baeball Prospectus has him at number three.

Once the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman, Campbell saw a hole close up. He was to battle Vaughn Grissom for the job but no longer. Bregman will make the move from third to second. A lesser defender at the position Rafael Devers stays at third. Campbell at DH? There’s nowhere else.

American League

Roman Anthony – Red Sox – Number one prospect on many lists, needs to beat out Ceddanne Rafaela in center or Wilyer Abreu in right. With a big spring that he is capable of he could knock off either.

Jasson Domínguez – Yankees – Will start, that’s the plan. Left field. He’s played twenty-six games over two seasons and still has rookie status. He’s been a top one hundred prospect for five straight years, Yankee fans have been waiting. Right now he’s the favourite for rookie of the year.

Coby Mayo – Orioles – Mayo has mashed for four years in the minors (.921 OPS). He needs to beat out former number one overall Jackson Holliday, both were over matched in small samples at the major league level. Mayo would play third and Jordan Westburg would move to second.

Colson Montgomery – White Sox – The soon to be twenty-three year old shortstop and former late first round pick (22nd) had his first below average season at the plate at Triple-A.

#WhiteSox top-ranked position player prospect Colson Montgomery will battle for the club's starting SS job this spring. MLB's No. 39 prospect headlines the club's Cactus League storylines in 2025: https://t.co/L6B1irf7pc pic.twitter.com/95N050qGsI — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 11, 2025

Kyle Teel – White Sox – The Catcher was a key component of the deal that sent Garrett Crochet to Boston. That should help him here. There’s not much in front of him, he could easily win this job. He reached Triple-A in a hurry having had only five hundred and eighteen minor league at bats.

Jace Jung – Detroit Tigers – The third baseman was drafted twelfth overall (2022) and managed seventy-nine big league at bats last season. With Bregman not signing in Detroit it looks like he’ll gain at least a strong side platoon.

Jacob Wilson – Sacramento A’s – Sixth overall pick (2023). Many scouts thought this was a reach. He reached base in the minors with limited power. Right now it looks like shortstop is his.

Rookie pitcher on opening day?

Kumar Rocker – Texas Rangers, Jackson Jobe – Detroit Tigers, Sean Burke – White Sox could all start the season in their team’s respective rotations but won’t start opening say.

For the record, there are only eight rookie pitchers that have started on opening day including Hall of Famer Lefty Grove who was making his big league debut and Fernando Valenzuela.

Two of the eight are still pitching, The Dodgers Dustin May and Twins Joe Ryan. Jim ‘Catfish Hunter was the youngest pitcher to start an opener at 20, but he wasn’t a rookie.