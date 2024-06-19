Derek Jeter Dropped F-Bomb, Issued Scary ‘Forever In Miami’ Threat to Force Giancarlo Stanton Trade

May 3, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter walks onto the field prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports; Jun 12, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Jeter, known for his composed demeanor, took on a different approach when he became a General Manager of a team. While he was praised for his leadership as a player, his style as a GM was seen as less personable. As mentioned in “Inside the Empire. The True Power Behind the New York Yankees,” authors Bob Klapisch and Paul Solotaroff present contrasting views of Jeter’s time as the Miami Marlins GM, compared to his days as a Yankees player.

One significant choice Jeter made was regarding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract. Instead of engaging in discussions, Jeter straightforwardly presented Stanton with an ultimatum. Accept trades to either the Giants or Cardinals or play for a team undergoing restructuring. Stanton declined both options leading to frustration about Jeter’s lack of communication.

“It was, ‘Take this f**king deal with the Giants or the Cardinals, or I promise you I’m trading everybody around you and you’ll be stuck here forever,’” mentioned an insider in the book.

Well, Derek Jeter’s approach stood in contrast to Brian Cashman, who is recognized for his respectful handling of trade negotiations. Unlike Jeter’s use of ultimatums, Cashman successfully acquired Stanton with finesse, fostering a winning team without any controversies.

Moreover, Jeter’s comments such as offering a fan the chance to throw the pitch in exchange for a ten-year ticket plan caused him to further become disconnected from the Marlins’ fans.

Derek Jeter’s venture into baseball ownership with the Marlins began with a goal to revitalize a struggling franchise. However, it concluded with less-than-ideal results. Despite years of challenges, under Jeter’s guidance, the Marlins surpassed expectations by securing a playoff spot in the 2020 season. This was the team’s first postseason appearance since 2003.

Two years after their playoff success, in February 2022, Jeter suddenly resigned from his position as CEO and part-owner of the Marlins. While the exact reasons for his departure remained unclear, reports suggested that he felt restricted by ownership entities.

Looking back, Jeter’s introduction in Miami Marlis in 2017 was full of hopes. He was a loved figure in baseball and fans were optimistic that his winning mindset would bring about a change for the team. However, as the team struggled to achieve success on the field, criticism started to grow. There were doubts about Jeter’s decisions in business matters in trading away young talent.

Well, Jeter alluded to facing challenges due to limitations on spending imposed by the ownership structure. There were also reports of disagreements between Jeter and MLB commissioner, Rob Manfred concerning revenue sharing and upgrades to the stadium.

While the Marlins have yet to meet Derek Jeter’s expectations, he did leave behind a financial footing for the team and an improved scouting and player development setup.