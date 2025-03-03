Baseball’s One Hit Wonders

Andy Sonnanstine, Roy Oswalt, Rick Ankiel, and John Buck during the Bluegrass World Series at Louisville Slugger Field. Mandatory Credit: Frankie Steele/Special to Courie

Baseball is filled with legends. There are those who dominated the sports for years and are immortalized in Cooperstown.

Then there are those who show that greatness, only to never return to that form again.

Brady Anderson – 1996

Anderson was always a solid leadoff hitter, having a career batting average of .255.

In 1996, he had all eyes on him. Brady Anderson blasted off 50 home runs, nearly 3x his previous career high! However, he never came close again, having people scratch their heads how he did it.

Chris Shelton – 2006

Shelton was the MVP of the 2006 season, if it were only 10 games long. He hit nine homers in those games.

Even after such a hot start, he never lived up to the early season hype. He finished the year with only 16 home runs, he lost his starting job, and was out of the league for good just a couple years later. A hot flame put out quickly.

Joe Charboneau – 1980

Charboneau had an incredible rookie season. Batting .289 and cracking 23 homers was enough for the left fielder to win AL Rookie of the Year.

Joe Charboneau cooled off quickly, due to injuries and simply a steep decline in skills. He retired from the league early, at just 27 years-old.

Rick Ankiel – 2000, 2007

It’s not often you see someone as a two hit wonder, nearly a decade apart. As a top prospect, Rick Ankiel struck out 194 batters, but lost control of the ball in the playoffs, with a 15.75 ERA and 11 BB in 4.0 innings pitched.

Seven years later, Ankiel came back as a reinvented outfielder, with 11 home runs in a late-season comeback and 25 the next season.

Jeremy Lin – Oops! Wrong sport

Although there has never been a true “Linsanity” moment, these players came close. All of their flashes of greatness remind fans how unpredictable baseball, and sports, can be. Sometimes, one incredible season is all it takes to go down in the history books.