Boyd, Montas Show Free Agent Pitchers Will Get paid

You can take two names off the free agent board as a pair of pitchers inked two year deals. First the Mets and Frankie Montas got together on a two year $34 million deal. Next up was Matthew Boyd and the Cubs, also two years and, and he got $29 million.

You wouldn’t find either pitcher at the top of the starter food chain, so that’s a nice chunk of change for both righthanders. In fact you might have to inspect that list a little to find them at all. Montas probably just inside the top twenty and Boyd not at all.

It just goes to show just how much pitching is in demand this off season and what teams are willing to shell out to get it. It’s hard to see either of these guys being a top three starter on the teams they’ve just hooked up with.

Snell only top name gone

No doubting the names most sought after to come in as ace or co ace before all signings are done and spring training begins in earnest. Blake Snell one of the big four has already come to terms with the Dodgers, netting a nifty 5 year $182 miilion contract.

Several teams are currently in the process of chasing down Corbin Burnes and Max Fried. We see you Red Sox, Orioles, Mets, Yankees, maybe Blue Jays and some others. Jack Flaherty sits just behind that duo waiting for whoever doesn’t get them.

The Angels surprisingly took a name off the board when they grabbed Yusei Kikuchi for three years and $63 million guaranteed, Not an ace per se, but he’s the best the Angels are throwing out there right now, so he’ll be one in Anaheim.

Lesser names looking at larger paydays now

Burnes, Fried and Flaherty, even Kikuchi after a breakthrough last season were always going to get paid. The signings of Boyd and Montas have to have some others walking around today with broad smiles in anticipation of what might come their way.

Sean Manaea signed for $14 million with the Mets last season, he’s already turned down the Mets one year qualifying offer which was set at $21.05 miilion. Perhaps the Reds Nick Martinez is wondering now if he should have accepted his.

Still to come: Walker Buehler, Nathan Eovaldi, Shane Bieber, Luis Severino, Nick Pivetta, Max Scherzer, Charlie Morton and Jose Quintana just to name a few.

Teams are so desperate for starting pitching that they’ve contacted relievers like ex Yankee Clay Holmes and Jeff Hoffman with hopes they’ll want to start.

Whatever happens, bottom line is you better bring your checkbook and you better get there soon. Baseball’s winter meetings start at the end of this week in Dallas