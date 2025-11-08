Paul Pierce Speaks on Derek Jeter vs. Mookie Betts GOAT Debate

You can always trust Paul Pierce to start a debate that no one in the basketball community is thinking about. No, this isn’t about him saying- Cheating on your partner can help you find out if she truly loves you. As the 2025 NBA season heats up, the former champion has turned his attention to Major League Baseball, comparing two of the most celebrated names the sport has ever seen.

Pierce joined former Celtics star Kevin Garnett on the latter’s podcast, where the pair discussed everything from LeBron James’ return to whether Ja Morant needed a reset and everything in between.

But their conversation took an interesting turn when they began debating whether the Brooklyn Dodgers were a dynasty. While Garnett remained sceptical, Pierce left no stone unturned in trying to convince him otherwise.

“Of course, they’re a dynasty,” Pierce said, adding, “They won 3 in the last 5.” This inevitably brought the discussion to Mookie Betts and how he has won four titles, more than any active player in baseball right now.

“I was just talking to somebody who played Major League Baseball, and I asked them, ‘Who is the greatest all-time player – Derek Jeter or Mookie Betts?'” Pierce said to Garnett’s amusement. He couldn’t believe Pierce had asked a serious question. Of course, Jeter is the greater of the two.

Or so we think, for Pierce believes he has a pretty strong argument to the contrary.

“Off the top, you’re going to say Derek Jeter. But then you start doing your research on Mookie… Mookie has been the MVP of the league. He’s got 4 championships. 1 with Boston and 3 with the Dodgers. He left Boston and got 3. He is a dynasty in himself with the Dodgers,” argued the former NBA star.

Pierce also explained to KG that Betts’ numbers were almost as good as Jeter’s. Betts has more home runs than Jeter, and while you could argue that Jeter has better RBI numbers, he’s also played 1,000 more games than Betts. Besides, Pierce believes Betts has at least another 1,000 games left in him, so that doubt could be settled sooner rather than later.

The former NBA champion further claimed that over the last 5 years, Betts has been widely regarded as the greatest the sport of baseball has to offer. Garnett, meanwhile, seemed a little taken aback by Pierce’s passion. It was also evident that he doesn’t follow the sport as closely, but for what it’s worth, he did give Betts his flowers for all he has achieved.