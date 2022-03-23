Battle of James in California: Los Angeles Lakers welcome James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James has been in fantastic form for the Lakers, almost single-handedly dragging the team into playoff contention.

The four-time NBA MVP, who led the night with 38 points also provided 12 assists and pulled down 11 rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. The victory was just the Lakers’ second in six games.

James’ decisive 38-point contribution in Cleveland, where he spent 11 years of his NBA career over two spells, came just a day after he became the league’s second all-time leading scorer.

The 37-year-old played down the notion that victory felt more meaningful against his hometown side.”Just wanted to get a win,” James said.”That’s all that mattered to me”.

The Lakers welcome James Harden, Joel Embiid, and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Despite having a lot of star power on the bench, the Sixers defeated the top-seeded Miami Heat 113-106 on Monday night.

Both James Harden and Joel Embiid sat out the game to rest hamstring and back injuries, respectively. Youngster Tyrese Maxey was outstanding down the stretch.

Joel Embiid has been on fire this season and is a strong contender for the MVP award. This season, the Cameroonian has dominated the league and is vying for the scoring title as well.

The 76ers acquired James Harden in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond. The former MVP has significantly bolstered the Sixers roster and has made one of the frontrunners for the NBA title.

The Battle of James’ in LA: LeBron James and Lakers take on James Harden and the Sixers

LeBron James recently passed Karl Malone for second place on the NBA all-time scoring charts, fueling his claim to be the greatest player of all time.

‘The King,’ along with Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, is locked in a historic battle for the scoring title, and he shows no signs of slowing down even at the age of 37. While the Lakers struggle to win games consistently, LeBron James continues to average 30 points per game.

LeBron James moves to number 2 on the NBA all-time regular season scoring list. pic.twitter.com/4XJNlHBcfu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 20, 2022

The Lakers’ season has been a roller coaster, with most key players dealing with injuries, a lack of confidence, and a lack of quality.

Russell Westbrook appears to have put his poor season performances behind him, putting up impressive numbers in the last week.

James Harden left the Brooklyn Nets during the trade deadline to play with Joel Embiid and the 76ers. The Sixers have rallied behind their leader, Embiid, and are one of the early championship contenders this season.

Joel Embiid and James Harden are +89 in 295 minutes together. — 122.5 offensive rating

— 105.7 defensive rating

— 16.9 net rating

— 63.2 TS% All 4 stats would rank 1st in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ploD0dUFND — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 21, 2022

James and Embiid have had a strong start, and with Tyrese Maxey’s solid play, they will look to take control of the Eastern Conference in the playoffs.

Embiid will try to pass LeBron James in the scoring charts when the Lakers host the Sixers on Wednesday.

Harden has been chastised for his excessive partying. The pressure mounts as James settles next to another All-Star teammate, this time with the expectation of a championship ring.