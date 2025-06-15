Charles Barkley Reveals Billy Cunningham Hated Joel Embiid’s Lazy Approach To Practice, Claimed The 76ers Would Never Win

Charles Barkley has no shortage of stories. After capping off a Hall of Fame playing career, he transitioned into broadcasting—where his larger-than-life personality earned him even more acclaim. Recently, he recalled an interesting story involving Sixers legend Billy Cunningham and current star Joel Embiid.

During a light practice session about five years ago, Cunningham was so frustrated by Embiid’s attitude that he walked out of the gym. Barkley shared the story on The Mike Missanelli Show, saying Cunningham believed right then and there that the Sixers would never win with Embiid as their leader.

There’s still time for Embiid to prove the four-time NBA All-Star wrong. But given how his career has unfolded since that moment, Cunningham might just have had a point. Embiid’s injuries have always been a major part of his story. Whether it’s his knees, back, or foot, there’s rarely been a postseason where Embiid wasn’t battling something. Many fans and former players have also criticized his inconsistent availability.

According to Barkley, former head coach Brett Brown invited both him and Cunningham to the Sixers’ facility to reconnect with the team. When they arrived at training camp, the squad was going through some light workout drills. Chuck noted that it must have been the first day of camp.

After the light session, the team was informed that practice was about to begin. Surprisingly, Embiid took a seat—while the rest of the team continued practicing for another hour and a half.

“And Billy says, ‘We gotta go.’ I said, ‘Why, Billy?’ He says, ‘The best player, when they sit down instead of scrimmaging, this team is never going to be successful.’ Billy was pissed,” Chuck recalled.

Cunningham told Chuck that if that’s how the team’s best player operates, they’re never going to win anything. The best player’s job is to set the tone for the rest of the roster, and Embiid’s lazy approach didn’t sit right with the franchise legend. Barkley himself isn’t too fond of Embiid either and has called him out several times, including once earlier this season.

Charles Barkley trashed Joel Embiid earlier this season

Even before the 2024–25 season began, Embiid was already sitting out. He skipped the preseason due to knee concerns and didn’t suit up for the Sixers’ opener against the Bucks. That prompted Barkley to sound off on TNT, calling out the star center for his continued absences.

“Man, I don’t have any idea what the Sixers are doing. I don’t think it’s fair. And I want to get this number right, and this is crazy, and bless the kid, No. 1; he just signed for three years, $193 million. Three years, $193 million – to play basketball. We’re not steel workers, we’re not nurses,” he said.

Then Embiid dropped a bombshell, claiming he’d never play back-to-back games in his career to avoid injuries. Although he later dismissed it as a joke, the damage was already done.

Barkley didn’t hold back, slamming the comment as “stupid” and reminding Embiid that he only plays three to four days a week—and should be better prepared for such challenges.