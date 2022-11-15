Battlefield 2042: Master of Arms week 12 missions, new store bundle, and free store item

Battlefield 2042 Season 2: Master of Arms enters its penultimate week with fresh missions. Additionally, players will have access to a new store bundle, a free cosmetic, and more. Those who have bought the Battle Pass will have access to more cosmetics during the week. With just one week left in the season, DICE has announced that the class system is getting a “massive overhaul” next season. Traditional classes like Assault, Recon, Support, and Engineer will return.

Here’s everything week 12 of season 2 holds for Battlefield 2042 players.

Battlefield 2042 Season 2: Master of Arms all weekly missions for week 12 listed

Tier 1:

15 Kills and Assists (4 Battle Pass Points)

2 Logistics Ribbons Earned (4 Battle Pass Points)

5 Teammates Revived (4 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 2 (Available after completing two missions)

1500 Damage Inflicted with Vehicles (5 Battle Pass Points)

8 Kills in a Round (5 Battle Pass Points)

30 Enemies Spotted (5 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 3 (Available after completing four missions):

10 Objectives Captured and Neutralized (6 Battle Pass Points)

30 Kills and Revives (6 Battle Pass Points)

Bonus Mission (Available after completing five missions):

9 Combat, Logistics, and Objectives Ribbons Earned (20 Battle Pass Points)

Featured Experiences (October 25 to October 28):

2042 Flashback Conquest (32v32)

Team Deathmatch of Ages (16v16)

New ‘Forsaken Sands’ Store Bundle:

“Diamondback” Sundance Specialist Set (Epic)

“Sidewinder” AH-64GX Apache Warchief Skin (Epic)

“Rattler” GVT 45-70 Skin (Epic)

“Pit Viper” Casper Specialist Set (Rare)

“Solar Flight” Playercard Tag (Rare)

Free Store Item (Available to claim till November 22):

“Chupacabra” Universal Weapon Charm (Rare)

When will season 2 end?

With just one more week to go in the Season, players have very little time left to claim all their rewards. However, bonus missions that haven’t been completed in their respective weeks, will be locked away. Season 2: Master of Arms ends on November 22, making way for Season 3. While multiple leaks regarding Season 3 surfaced this week, an announcement is expected fairly soon.

