HomeSearch

Fans react as new Call of Duty Warzone 2 launch trailer shows off gameplay and DMZ mode

Danyal Arabi
|Published 14/11/2022

Fans react as new Call of Duty Warzone 2 launch trailer shows off gameplay and DMZ mode

Just two days from launch, Warzone 2 has received a brand new trailer. Posted on Twitter, the new trailer is two minutes long and shows off a ton of gameplay. The renewed battle royale title also comes with a brand-new DMZ that was seen in the trailer. A few vehicles like the Hummer EV were also seen in the trailer as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Free Bird played in the background. while the visuals of the game were certainly stunning, the new animations, takedowns and explosive action stole the show.

Here’s what fans thought of the new Warzone 2 trailer.

Also read: Call of Duty Warzone 2 system requirements for PC: Expected minimum and recommended specs

Warzone 2 launch trailer shows off underwater and vehicle gameplay

Warzone 2 will be getting a ton of new features this November. Aside from a fresh map, weapons, and game mode, players can also unlock guns in new ways. This particular feature was appreciated by fans of the title.

However, some fans believe that this will be hindered by a heavy grind:

Nevertheless, the title has a lot of hype going for it right now:

What’s new in COD Warzone 2.0?

The latest reimagining of Call of Duty’s Battle Royale title includes:

  • A brand new map called Al Mazrah
  • New DMZ game mode
  • New Backpack System in DMZ
  • Gulag has been reworked for random 2v2s and Jailer mechanic
  • AI Combatants in Battle Royale
  • Aquatic Combat
  • New Vehicles and Fuel Mechanic
  • Third-Person Playlists

While players can begin preloading the game on November 14 at 10 AM PT, the full release is set for November 16 at 10 AM PT. The game will launch in conjunction with season 1 of Modern Warfare II.

Also read: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 release date and time, updates, battle pass, and more

About the author
Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

Read more from Danyal Arabi