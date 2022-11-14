Fans react as new Call of Duty Warzone 2 launch trailer shows off gameplay and DMZ mode

Just two days from launch, Warzone 2 has received a brand new trailer. Posted on Twitter, the new trailer is two minutes long and shows off a ton of gameplay. The renewed battle royale title also comes with a brand-new DMZ that was seen in the trailer. A few vehicles like the Hummer EV were also seen in the trailer as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Free Bird played in the background. while the visuals of the game were certainly stunning, the new animations, takedowns and explosive action stole the show.

Here’s what fans thought of the new Warzone 2 trailer.

Warzone 2 launch trailer shows off underwater and vehicle gameplay

Call of Duty #Warzone2 is almost here and it’s FREE as a 🦅 Experience the massive Battle Royale, the all-new DMZ mode, and so much more on November 16 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ilV6c5CRcm — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 14, 2022

Warzone 2 will be getting a ton of new features this November. Aside from a fresh map, weapons, and game mode, players can also unlock guns in new ways. This particular feature was appreciated by fans of the title.

Woahhh, you can actually unlock guns you extract with in DMZ to skip the leveling and main progression. That will be sick for new players and people who don’t buy MW2 and just play #Warzone2 for free pic.twitter.com/ZbG2ITEQGZ — Stone (@StoneMountain64) November 13, 2022

However, some fans believe that this will be hindered by a heavy grind:

Check back in with us in two weeks when you realize you have to level 8 different guns to get the attachments you want to use. — Michael Leonard (@LeonardMH) November 13, 2022

Nevertheless, the title has a lot of hype going for it right now:

Two. more. days. I CANT WAIT! — Tommey (@Tommey) November 14, 2022

I’m Ready! — Zac – KRNG Immortal (@WhosImmortal) November 14, 2022

My poor hard drive: pic.twitter.com/9o7pSlNx38 — That Guy Again? (@MRoninTezz) November 14, 2022

What’s new in COD Warzone 2.0?

The latest reimagining of Call of Duty’s Battle Royale title includes:

A brand new map called Al Mazrah

New DMZ game mode

New Backpack System in DMZ

Gulag has been reworked for random 2v2s and Jailer mechanic

AI Combatants in Battle Royale

Aquatic Combat

New Vehicles and Fuel Mechanic

Third-Person Playlists

While players can begin preloading the game on November 14 at 10 AM PT, the full release is set for November 16 at 10 AM PT. The game will launch in conjunction with season 1 of Modern Warfare II.

