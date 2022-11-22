Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation goes live: New weapons, vehicle, and specialist

With Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 getting its first season, Battlefield wasn’t going to sit idly by. Coming in today, the new update to Battlefield 2042 brings in a fresh season replete with content. While the update was available to download from 08:00 UTC, the season didn’t go live until 12:00 UTC. For a brief overview, here’s what’s new in the Battlefield 2042 update:

New Map: Spearhead

New Specialist: Rasheed Zain

New Vehicle: EMKV90-TOR

New Weapons: Rorsch Mk-4, NVK-P125, NVK-S22

New Gadget: Throwing Knife

New Vault Weapons: XM8 LMG, A-91

New Battle Pass

Read on for the detailed patch notes for Battlefield 2042 season 3.

Battlefield 2042 Season 3 patch notes

ICYMI – You can play #Battlefield2042 today via EA Play on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC through Steam and the EA app! Game Pass for PC and Ultimate subscribers can also play via their membership to EA Play! pic.twitter.com/7sugCFvfzF — Battlefield (@Battlefield) November 22, 2022

Battlefield 2042 PING SYSTEM REWORK

We’ve made alterations to how the Ping System functions within Battlefield 2042, these changes aim to reduce the complexity of the existing ping system. Allowing for improvements to the pacing and accuracy of communication between teammates.

Pressing the ping button once will no longer place a location ping, but instead check for targets such as soldiers, vehicles or objects near the point of that placed ping.

If a threat is within the radius, it will immediately ping or spot that target for a duration of time.

Spots are shared to the team, while pings are share to your squad.

Pressing the ping button twice in a row will still place a danger ping in that location.

Contextually, pinging targets no longer has any input delay.

Repeatedly pressing the ping button without the system finding any targets will incur a short cooldown which will prevent spotting.

With these changes in place, we anticipate an increase in communication between your team while reducing out of date pings that may have been placed for a previous encounter.

GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS

Fixed an issue where Q-spotting was not working as intended when pinging enemy air vehicles from further than 300m away

Fixed an issue when switching between Borderless from Fullscreen, the game window was not rendering as intended

Fixed an instance where pressing the ESC button would sometimes show an old Experience Selection screen

UI subtitles from Tutorial Videos would remain on screen for a short time when returning back to the main menu

User receives invalid game state error 2:2413J when accepting an invite from a player being in the second part of a Breakthrough game

The Turn Right/Yaw Right keybind was unable to be unbound unless the user unbinds Turn Left/Yaw Left too. This has now been resolved.

You will now be presented with a prompt to repair your game installation, if the game detects that you’re missing files from a patch process

Soldier movement when changing directions will now appear smoother through improved animation physics

Fix for character models getting stuck outside of vehicles after entering them or changing seats while playing with high latency

Fix for ping not being positioned correctly for players inside vehicle open seat

Communication between soldiers equipped with Repair Tools has improved when near vehicles A soldier with the Repair Tool equipped will be able to see an icon over vehicles that are needing to be repaired A vehicle driver will be able to see an icon over soldiers equipped with the repair tool.

Added a new HUD option called “Interaction Prompt Scale” which allows adjusting the size of interaction prompts. This option can be found under Display > HUD Icons

AUDIO

Fixed projectile and firing SFX for the AA rocket for the Attack Helicopters

Lock-on sounds design overhaul, resulting in improved Air & Ground target lock-on sounds

Weapons Audio sound improvements

Improved instances of VO when deploying into vehicles

GADGETS

Resolved an issue where the sprint animation for Launcher Gadgets wouldn’t play as intended in first person

Fixed an issue where the player could not lock-on using SOFLAM through smoke

Fixed an issue where broken animations were present on grenades when switching from FXM-33 AA Missile

Fixed an issue where a broken animation was present on grenades when switching from any main weapon customized with a Bipod

Vehicles now get an “Hack Warning” indicator from the OV-P Recon Drone EMP weapon when locking on

Under Options, we have changed the naming of Quick Throw Grenades to better reflect its action within the game. It does not result in throwing grenades quicker, it results in automatically throwing the Grenade when pressed

C5 throwing distance has been adjusted to be more in line with its Anti-Vehicle intent

PROGRESSION

Reduced damage threshold for Vehicle Destroy Assist to 1, this will result in more Vehicle Destroy Assists taking place. Teamwork makes the dream work!

Ranger kills would sometimes incorrectly report incorrect quest progress, this has been resolved

Mounted Vulcan now gives you Damage XP when damaging enemy light vehicles

Fixed issue where the Masterkey underbarrel attachment wouldn’t be displayed correctly in the score log for SWS-10, M5A3, AK24 and LCMG

SPECIALISTS

General

Fixed an issue on previous generation consoles where character models were not rendering properly

Fixed an issue in Battlefield Portal where BC2/BF3 Characters’ hands do not align with the ladder when climbing in 1P

Fixed an issue that would often show Specialists’ character hands as shaking while climbing ladders

We’ve made several changes to improve the responsiveness of Soldiers in Update 3.0, you will notice these improvements particularly around Soldier Movement such as Jumping, Vaulting, Sliding, Entering Ladders and the deployment of Parachutes

Fixed Specialists having odd movement while attached to a rope while standing ontop of vehicles

Crawford

Fixed an issue with Crawford’s animation Vulcan Stationary Minigun animation while in the death cam

Sundance

On the first explosion when being killed by Sundance’s Scatter Grenade, the wrong weapon was displayed. It now rightfully calls it out as ‘Scatter’

Fixed an issue that caused Sundance’s Anti-Armor grenade to be called Scatter

Casper

Fixed an issue where the “No ammo” prompt was displayed when Casper deploys the OV-P Recon Drone

Irish

We had spotted instances where Irish’ Deployable Cover was unable to be deployed as intended, we’ve made steps towards improving this

Battlefield 2042 AI SOLDIERS

AI Soldiers will no longer quickly bleed out when being pinged by the player

AI Soldiers will no longer immediately re-enter vehicles after exiting due to taking damage

AI Soldiers have learned the ability to drive and shoot with the M5C Bolte, always ensure you look both ways when crossing a road

AI Soldiers will now revive more often than before

Fixed an issue that resulted in AI Soldiers attempting to climb destroyed ladders

Improved AI navigation through several maps and modes

MAPS

Fixed issue where players would not receive damage while in moving elevators on Kaleidoscope, Hourglass, Exposure and Orbital

Seagulls have begun to migrate, you’ll see less of them in some areas of maps. Do seagulls quack?

Adjusted birds flying low and popping in and out of view

Soldiers will no longer appear as though the are spawning in through the ground on maps

Fixed issue where entering an elevator with the ATV would result in death, driving them off a considerable height may still result in death when they land

Fixed issue where “Deploy point lost” message was showed on contested points and the player was not able to deploy on objective

Fixed issue where the tornado was following it’s route through the team’s HQ affecting spawns and gameplay

Fixed issue with visual glitch on Deploy/Undeploy

Map Location Icons were displaying incorrectly on Manifest, this has now been resolved

VEHICLES

Categorization of Vehicles has received an overhaul with Update 3.0, providing updates to the classification of Vehicles. Vehicle counts and availability have also been updated depending on Map and Mode requirements.

Vehicle categorization is as follows:

Light Transport – LATV4 Recon, LCAA Hovercraft

Armored Transport – MAV, M5C Bolte

Heavy Armor – M1A5, T28, EMVK90-TOR

Light Armor – EBAA-Wildcat, EBLC-Ram

Air Transport – MV-38 Condor, Mi-240 Super Hind

Attack Helicopter – AH-64GX Apache Warchief, KA-502 Super Hokum, YG-99 Hannibal, RAH-68 Huron, MD540 Nightbird

Fighter Plane – F-35E Panther, SU-57 FELON

With the reworked allocation of Vehicles and their availability, you can expect Maps and Modes to play a part in the amount available to you.

For example, with Conquest, 128 Players on Spearhead will consist of 4 Light Transport, 1 Armored Transport, 1 Light Armour, 2 Heavy Armour, 1 Air Transport, 1 Attack Helicopter, and 1 Jet Per Team alongside In-World Civilian Vehicles.

Fixed an issue where AT missile could not be fired against SOFLAM painted Aircraft and AA Missile could not be fired against SOFLAM painted Vehicles

Fixed an issue with absent visual effects on tanks when receiving systemic damage

Lowered collision damage multiplier at low-med velocity for Bolte

Fixed an issue where the “Location Revealed” message was not shown for the soldier sitting in a gunner seat

Fixed an issue where destroyed tanks would disappear immediately after the last hit

Fixed an issue where Heavy Ground Vehicle crosshairs moved slightly down when resizing the client window

Fixed an issue where the vehicle crosshair had a random color

Fixed an issue where the LATV steering was as sensitive after receiving wheel damage as when undamaged

Removed min dispersion on 50m Air and Ground Cannons

Fixed an issue where icon opacity while zooming in vehicles would not function correctly

Fixed an instance of driver model being rendered outside of vehicles

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where the MGL Laser beam was not properly aligned with the Ghostmaker R10 and its attachments

Fixed an issue where the Tactical, Warhawk and Arcom attachments had the same icon on DXR-1

Avancys is now using the correct bipod

Fixed an issue with the hands pose being incorrectly placed on the LS-1 Laser Sight on M12

HE Grenades and Incendiary Grenades now always explode after the arm timer has elapsed, regardless of a player having been hit before or not

Fixed Scope magnification on the GOL Magnum Sniper not applying properly when switching between weapon attachments and other weapons

Fixed an issue where the reload prompt was not the same color as the rest of the HUD

Improved a situation where the weapon would stop shooting in automatic fire under bad network conditions

Fixed an issue where both the STNR Laser and MGL Laser were seen as red when looking directly at them

The Ghostmaker R10 is now correctly functioning as a silent weapon

There was too much dirt on some scopes for the BSV-M, we’ve put a cloth to some of the lenses and they should now be much cleaner

Improved Aim Assist functionality when fighting vertical recoil

Fixed an issue where the Laser Sight was passing through walls/objects

Shotgun pellet count lowered and damage adjusted to compensate

Fixed issue with suppressors not silencing under some conditions

Removed the 1x Body Shot range on SWS-10 to match the change on the GOL We have noticed a rising trend of using bolt actions in enclosed space and getting advantage of this feature, meant to be used defensively, in an offensive manner This change encourages Bolt Actions to be used for medium to long range encounters, allowing for the opportunity to switch to a sidearm on close quarter encounters

Bolt Action Snipers Hipfire Dispersion increased by ~1 degree in all stances

Increased AKS-74u Damage drop-off distance, making it better at medium combat ranges

Lowered Avancys Damage drop-off distance, there will no longer be a 4-Shot Kill range during close-range encounters

Increased NTW-50 Damage against Light Vehicles slightly with Anti Materiel ammo and substantially increased with Anti Materiel High Power ammo

Body Shot range reduced for NTW-50 from 150m to 100m

M60E4 damage lowered from 50 to 75 meters. 28 -> 22

Increased M1911 Damage drop-off distance up to 30m

Increased MP412 REX Damage drop-off distance up to 40m

Increased AC42 Bursts per minute. 160 -> 170

Increased PP-29 Damage drop-off distance under 30m

SFAR-M GL damage lowered from 50 to 75 meters. 28 -> 22

Semi-Auto fire mode is back on AK24 after a failed experiment

Fixed an issue on some Vault Weaponry not getting the correct headshot multipliers while some attachments were active

BATTLEFIELD PORTAL

Added the new Season 3 map, Spearhead, to the IsCurrentMap selection block

Added the BF3 gadget, MAV, to the gadget selection block

Added Charlie Crawford’s Mounted Vulcan Specialist Gadget to the Specialist Gadget selection block

Added Rasheed Zain’s XM370A Airburst Launcher Specialist Gadget to the Specialist Gadget selection block

BATTLEFIELD PORTAL WEAPONS

Improved underbarrel grenades zeroing precision

Adjusted shake on Holo and PKA-S optics

M416 and AEK will now have improved gunsway

AN94

Recoil Distance has been decreased for the AN94

M16A3

Lowered Horizontal Recoil offset by 0.05

G3A3

We’ve lowered the Vertical and Horizontal Recoil for the G3A3 while increasing the Recoil Decrease rate

ACW-R

Slightly increased the Recoil Decrease rate

M60E4

Horizontal Recoil decreased for the M60E4

SCAR-H

Slightly reduced Vertical and Horizontal Recoil

