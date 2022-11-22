Destiny 2 weekly reset for November 22-29: Fresh challenges and Eververse store
Danyal Arabi
|Published Nov 22, 2022
With only two weeks left for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, players have been grinding hard for their items. The new weekly reset in Destiny 2 brings The Lightblade Nightfall in the rotation. Following last week’s Crucible update, Rift will feature as the rotator game mode. Vault of Glass and Pit of Heresy will be this week’s Raid and dungeon, respectively, that players can infinitely farm.
Here are all the details for the November 22 Destiny 2 weekly reset.
Destiny 2 November 22 to November 29 weekly reset details
Lord Saladin and Iron Banner will depart shortly!
Before he’s gone, don’t forget your:
🎖 Iron Lord Title
💪 Riiswalker Shotgun
🔫 Forge’s Pledge Pulse Rifle pic.twitter.com/MbzDBtYyHA
— Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) November 21, 2022
-
Nightfall: Adept
-
Martyr: Exploder units have more health.
-
Acute Arc Burn: +25% Arc damage dealt and +50% Arc damage received.
-
-
Nightfall: Hero
-
All previous modifiers
-
Champion Foes: You will face [Shield-Piercing] Barrier and [Stagger] Unstoppable Champions. You must equip Anti-Barrier and Anti-Unstoppable mods to your arms armor to defeat them. These mods come from the Seasonal Artifact.
-
Champion Foes: You will face [Shield-Piercing] Barrier and [Stagger] Unstoppable Champions.
-
Hero Modifiers: Extra Shields
-
Enfilade: There is more ammunition available for Machine Guns but less ammunition available for other Power weapons.
-
-
Nightfall: Legend
-
All previous modifiers
-
Equipment Locked: You will not be able to change your equipment after this activity starts.
-
Match Game: Enemy shields are highly resistant to all unmatched elemental damage.
-
Legend Modifiers: Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields
-
Shielded Foes: You will face combatants with [Arc] Arc and [Solar] Solar Shields. Activity modifiers may add more shield types.
-
Shielded Foes: [Arc] Arc and [Solar] Solar Shields
-
-
Nightfall: Master
-
All previous modifiers
-
Famine: All ammunition drops are significantly reduced.
-
Master Modifiers: Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields
-
Champions: Mob: This mode contains additional Champions.
-
-
Nightfall: Grandmaster
-
All previous modifiers
-
Empath: Enhanced radar. Take increased damage from melee.
-
Chaff: Radar is disabled.
-
Grandmaster Modifiers: Extinguish Limited Revives Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields
-
Grandmaster Modifiers: Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields
-
Extinguish: If your fireteam falls in a Restricted Zone, everyone is returned to orbit.
-
Limited Revives: Limited fireteam revives. Gain additional revives by defeating Champions.
-
-
Powerful (Tier 1) reward: Get 3 points by completing runs. Higher difficulties grant more points.
-
Pinnacle reward: Get a score of 100k. Since modifiers are fixed, this requires a high difficulty run.
Achieve victory by collecting the Spark and igniting the opponent’s Rift.
The other modifiers rotate daily, check out the Daily Reset Thread for them!
The weekly featured raid and dungeon have all challenges available and are infinitely farmable for loot.
-
Raid: Vault of Glass
-
Dungeon: Pit of Heresy
-
Copies of Copies: A challenge awaits…
-
Zero to One Hundred: A challenge awaits…
-
Looping Catalyst: A challenge awaits…
-
Ensemble’s Refrain: A challenge awaits…
-
Wait For It…: A challenge awaits…
-
Strangers in Time: A challenge awaits…
-
The Only Oracle For You: A challenge awaits…
-
Out of Its Way: A challenge awaits…
-
Hands Off: A challenge awaits…
-
Strength of Memory: A challenge awaits…
-
Round 1: Cabal
-
Round 2: Taken
-
Final Round: Crota
-
Armor: Gensym Knight Suit, Kairos Function Suit
-
Weapons: Nature of the Beast, Falling Guillotine, False Promises, Temptation’s Hook, Cold Denial, Whispering Slab, Hollow Words, Seventh Seraph Carbine, Seventh Seraph Officer Revolver, Seventh Seraph CQC-12, Seventh Seraph SI-2, Seventh Seraph VY-7, Seventh Seraph SAW, Truthteller
Following a lead from Fynch, search the dark corners of Savathûn’s throne world for another clue to how she stole the Light.
-
Europa
-
Eclipsed Zone: Eventide Ruins
-
Empire Hunt: The Dark Priestess: Defeat the new leader of the Fallen, Kridis, the Dark Priestess.
-
Exo Challenge: Simulation: Survival: Simulated Skill-Set Training: Survive the harsh weather as you take down the Vex.
-
-
Moon:
-
Wandering Nightmare: Nightmare of Xortal, Sworn of Crota (Sorrow’s Harbor)
-
Trove Guardian is in Archer’s Line
-
-
Dreaming City: Weak Curse
-
Petra is at The Strand.
-
Weekly Mission: Broken Courier – Respond to a distress call in the Strand.
-
Ascendant Challenge: Agonarch Abyss, Bay of Drowned Wishes
-
Blind Well: Scorn, Plagues: Sikariis & Varkuuriis
-
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Cost
|Concentrated Mattergem
|An Upgrade Module ionizer created from refined Mattergems.
|Consumable
|200 Bright Dust
|Glimmershard
|A shard with the ability to generate Glimmer during combat.
|Consumable
|250 Bright Dust
|Scavenger’s Boon
|A transmutation device with the ability to create planetary materials.
|Consumable
|250 Bright Dust
|Grasping Thoughts
|Emote
|3250 Bright Dust
|Aoki/Faas SL-65
|Ship
|2000 Bright Dust
|Daito Capsule Entrance
|Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.
|Transmat Effect
|450 Bright Dust
|Polished Sea Stone
|Equip this shader to change the color of your gear.
|Shader
|300 Bright Dust
|Swab the Deck
|Emote
|3250 Bright Dust
|No Signal
|Emote
|700 Bright Dust
|Motive Force
|Vehicle
|2500 Bright Dust
|Heliotropium
|Ship
|2000 Bright Dust
|Eternal Vengeance Casque
|Equip this ornament on any eligible Legendary armor item to change its appearance. Once you get a universal ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters of the relevant class on your account.
|Hunter Universal Ornament
|1200 Bright Dust
|End of an Era
|Equip this ornament to change the appearance of The Last Word. Once you get an ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters on your account.
|Weapon Ornament
|1250 Bright Dust
|Lantern Projection
|Equip this item to change your Ghost’s projection.
|Ghost Projection
|1500 Bright Dust
|Vibrant Beach
|Equip this shader to change the color of your gear.
|Shader
|300 Bright Dust
|Bruised Blush
|Equip this shader to change the color of your gear.
|Shader
|300 Bright Dust
|Grayscale Undergrowth
|Equip this shader to change the color of your gear.
|Shader
|300 Bright Dust
|Trinity
|Apply this shader to change the color of your gear.
|Shader
|300 Bright Dust
|Celebrate Newness
|Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.
|Transmat Effect
|450 Bright Dust
|Signal Processed
|Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.
|Transmat Effect
|450 Bright Dust
|Signal Intercept
|Modifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.
|Transmat Effect
|450 Bright Dust
Petra Venj, The Dreaming City
|Name
|Description
|Cost
|Requirement
|Reward
|Ascendant Challenge
|“The Awoken have long practiced the art of walking between worlds.” —Techeun Kalli
|1500 Glimmer
|1 Ascendant challenge completed
|XP++ & Dark Fragment & Legendary Gear
|Gateway Between Worlds
|“The Blind Well can split wide the veins that run between realities.” —Techeun Sedia
|40 Dark Fragment
|10 Activity completions
|XP++ & Offering to the Oracle & Baryon Bough
Eris Morn, Moon
|Name
|Description
|Cost
|Requirement
|Reward
|Slow-Wave Disruption
|Complete waves of Altars of Sorrow in Sorrow’s Harbor.
|1000 Glimmer
|7 Waves completed
|Hymn of Desecration
|Lunar Spelunker
|Loot chests in 3 of the Moon’s Lost Sectors.
|1000 Glimmer
|1 K1 Communion Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Logistics Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector looted
|1 Firewall Data Fragment
Lectern of Enchantment, Moon
|Name
|Description
|Cost
|Requirement
|Reward
|Nightmare Hunter
|Defeat Nightmares in Nightmare Hunts.
|5 Phantasmal Fragment
|100 Nightmares
|XP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core
|Nightmare Sojourner
|Defeat Nightmares in Lost Sectors across the solar system. Nightmares defeated on the Moon only grant reduced progress.
|5 Phantasmal Fragment
|100 Nightmares
|XP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core
Variks, Europa
|Name
|Description
|Cost
|Requirement
|Reward
|Courageous Expedition
|On Europa, complete Lost Sectors, public events, and patrols.
|1000 Glimmer
|15 Progress
|XP++
|Divine Intervention
|During the Empire Hunt “The Dark Priestess,” defeat Kridis and earn points by defeating combatants with precision final blows. Higher difficulties grant more efficient progress.
|1000 Glimmer
|50 [Headshot] Precision & 1 Kridis defeated
|XP++
Shaw Han, Cosmodrome
|Name
|Description
|Cost
|Requirement
|Reward
|Public Disturbance
|Complete public events on the Cosmodrome. Heroic public events grant the most efficient progress.
|1000 Glimmer
|3 Public events
|XP++ & Glimmer
|Full Spectrum
|Defeat combatants on the Cosmodrome with Arc, Void, and Solar damage.
|1000 Glimmer
|25 [Arc] Arc & 25 [Void] Void & 25 [Solar] Solar
|XP++ & Glimmer
Starhorse, Eternity
|Name
|Description
|Cost
|Requirement
|Reward
|Pins Pulled
|Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with grenade abilities or Grenade Launchers, rapidly defeat combatants and complete the activity with an impressive score.
|5 Strange Coin
|110 Grenade final blows & 125 Rapidly defeated & 1 {var:3447066373} Points
|2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++
|Aces High
|Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with precision Hand Cannon final blows, rapidly defeat combatants and complete the activity with an impressive score.
|5 Strange Coin
|75 [Hand Cannon][Headshot] Hand Cannon & 125 Rapidly defeated & 1 {var:3447066373} Points
|2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++
|Unlimited Horsepower
|Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity on Legend difficulty. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with Rocket Launchers, Linear Fusion Rifles, Sniper Rifles, or Grenade Launchers; defeat powerful combatants within streaks, and complete the activity with an incredible score.
|7 Strange Coin
|85 Weapon & 120 Defeated in streaks & 1 {var:73817828} Points
|3 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Prism & XP++
The Destiny 2 weekly reset drops every Tuesday at 5 PM GMT or 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET. This is the penultimate week before the current season ends. Destiny 2 players are advised to grab the items they want before the season concludes.
