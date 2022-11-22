Destiny 2 weekly reset for November 22-29: Fresh challenges and Eververse store

With only two weeks left for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, players have been grinding hard for their items. The new weekly reset in Destiny 2 brings The Lightblade Nightfall in the rotation. Following last week’s Crucible update, Rift will feature as the rotator game mode. Vault of Glass and Pit of Heresy will be this week’s Raid and dungeon, respectively, that players can infinitely farm.

Here are all the details for the November 22 Destiny 2 weekly reset.

Also read: Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.2.5.4 deployed on November 15: Full patch notes

Destiny 2 November 22 to November 29 weekly reset details

Lord Saladin and Iron Banner will depart shortly! Before he’s gone, don’t forget your:

🎖 Iron Lord Title

💪 Riiswalker Shotgun

🔫 Forge’s Pledge Pulse Rifle pic.twitter.com/MbzDBtYyHA — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) November 21, 2022

Nightfall – The Ordeal: The Lightblade

Modifiers:

Nightfall: Adept Martyr : Exploder units have more health. Acute Arc Burn : +25% Arc damage dealt and +50% Arc damage received.

Nightfall: Hero All previous modifiers Champion Foes : You will face [Shield-Piercing] Barrier and [Stagger] Unstoppable Champions. You must equip Anti-Barrier and Anti-Unstoppable mods to your arms armor to defeat them. These mods come from the Seasonal Artifact. Champion Foes : You will face [Shield-Piercing] Barrier and [Stagger] Unstoppable Champions. Hero Modifiers : Extra Shields Enfilade : There is more ammunition available for Machine Guns but less ammunition available for other Power weapons.

Nightfall: Legend All previous modifiers Equipment Locked : You will not be able to change your equipment after this activity starts. Match Game : Enemy shields are highly resistant to all unmatched elemental damage. Legend Modifiers : Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Shielded Foes : You will face combatants with [Arc] Arc and [Solar] Solar Shields. Activity modifiers may add more shield types. Shielded Foes : [Arc] Arc and [Solar] Solar Shields

Nightfall: Master All previous modifiers Famine : All ammunition drops are significantly reduced. Master Modifiers : Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Champions: Mob : This mode contains additional Champions.

Nightfall: Grandmaster All previous modifiers Empath : Enhanced radar. Take increased damage from melee. Chaff : Radar is disabled. Grandmaster Modifiers : Extinguish Limited Revives Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Grandmaster Modifiers : Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Extinguish : If your fireteam falls in a Restricted Zone, everyone is returned to orbit. Limited Revives : Limited fireteam revives. Gain additional revives by defeating Champions.



Rewards:

Powerful (Tier 1) reward : Get 3 points by completing runs. Higher difficulties grant more points.

Pinnacle reward: Get a score of 100k. Since modifiers are fixed, this requires a high difficulty run.

Weekly Crucible Rotator: Rift

Achieve victory by collecting the Spark and igniting the opponent’s Rift.

Vanguard Burn: Solar Singe

The other modifiers rotate daily, check out the Daily Reset Thread for them!

Raids and Dungeons

Weekly Raid and Dungeon

The weekly featured raid and dungeon have all challenges available and are infinitely farmable for loot.

Raid: Vault of Glass

Dungeon: Pit of Heresy

Raid Challenges

Deep Stone Crypt

Copies of Copies: A challenge awaits…

Garden of Salvation

Zero to One Hundred: A challenge awaits…

Vow of the Disciple

Looping Catalyst: A challenge awaits…

Vault of Glass

Ensemble’s Refrain : A challenge awaits…

Wait For It… : A challenge awaits…

Strangers in Time : A challenge awaits…

The Only Oracle For You : A challenge awaits…

Out of Its Way: A challenge awaits…

King’s Fall

Hands Off: A challenge awaits…

Last Wish

Strength of Memory: A challenge awaits…

Dares of Eternity: Legend

Contestants: The Way of the Hoof

Round 1: Cabal

Round 2: Taken

Final Round: Crota

Loot

Savathûn’s Throne World

Campaign Mission: The Cunning

Following a lead from Fynch, search the dark corners of Savathûn’s throne world for another clue to how she stole the Light.

Legacy Activities

Europa Eclipsed Zone : Eventide Ruins Empire Hunt : The Dark Priestess: Defeat the new leader of the Fallen, Kridis, the Dark Priestess. Exo Challenge : Simulation: Survival: Simulated Skill-Set Training: Survive the harsh weather as you take down the Vex.

Moon : Wandering Nightmare : Nightmare of Xortal, Sworn of Crota (Sorrow’s Harbor) Trove Guardian is in Archer’s Line

Dreaming City : Weak Curse Petra is at The Strand. Weekly Mission : Broken Courier – Respond to a distress call in the Strand. Ascendant Challenge : Agonarch Abyss, Bay of Drowned Wishes Blind Well : Scorn, Plagues: Sikariis & Varkuuriis



Eververse Bright Dust Offerings

Weekly Bounties

Petra Venj, The Dreaming City

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Ascendant Challenge “The Awoken have long practiced the art of walking between worlds.” —Techeun Kalli 1500 Glimmer 1 Ascendant challenge completed XP++ & Dark Fragment & Legendary Gear Gateway Between Worlds “The Blind Well can split wide the veins that run between realities.” —Techeun Sedia 40 Dark Fragment 10 Activity completions XP++ & Offering to the Oracle & Baryon Bough

Eris Morn, Moon

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Slow-Wave Disruption Complete waves of Altars of Sorrow in Sorrow’s Harbor. 1000 Glimmer 7 Waves completed Hymn of Desecration Lunar Spelunker Loot chests in 3 of the Moon’s Lost Sectors. 1000 Glimmer 1 K1 Communion Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Logistics Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector looted 1 Firewall Data Fragment

Lectern of Enchantment, Moon

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Nightmare Hunter Defeat Nightmares in Nightmare Hunts. 5 Phantasmal Fragment 100 Nightmares XP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core Nightmare Sojourner Defeat Nightmares in Lost Sectors across the solar system. Nightmares defeated on the Moon only grant reduced progress. 5 Phantasmal Fragment 100 Nightmares XP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core

Variks, Europa

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Courageous Expedition On Europa, complete Lost Sectors, public events, and patrols. 1000 Glimmer 15 Progress XP++ Divine Intervention During the Empire Hunt “The Dark Priestess,” defeat Kridis and earn points by defeating combatants with precision final blows. Higher difficulties grant more efficient progress. 1000 Glimmer 50 [Headshot] Precision & 1 Kridis defeated XP++

Shaw Han, Cosmodrome

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Public Disturbance Complete public events on the Cosmodrome. Heroic public events grant the most efficient progress. 1000 Glimmer 3 Public events XP++ & Glimmer Full Spectrum Defeat combatants on the Cosmodrome with Arc, Void, and Solar damage. 1000 Glimmer 25 [Arc] Arc & 25 [Void] Void & 25 [Solar] Solar XP++ & Glimmer

Starhorse, Eternity

Name Description Cost Requirement Reward Pins Pulled Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with grenade abilities or Grenade Launchers, rapidly defeat combatants and complete the activity with an impressive score. 5 Strange Coin 110 Grenade final blows & 125 Rapidly defeated & 1 {var:3447066373} Points 2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++ Aces High Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with precision Hand Cannon final blows, rapidly defeat combatants and complete the activity with an impressive score. 5 Strange Coin 75 [Hand Cannon][Headshot] Hand Cannon & 125 Rapidly defeated & 1 {var:3447066373} Points 2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++ Unlimited Horsepower Complete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity on Legend difficulty. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with Rocket Launchers, Linear Fusion Rifles, Sniper Rifles, or Grenade Launchers; defeat powerful combatants within streaks, and complete the activity with an incredible score. 7 Strange Coin 85 Weapon & 120 Defeated in streaks & 1 {var:73817828} Points 3 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Prism & XP++

The Destiny 2 weekly reset drops every Tuesday at 5 PM GMT or 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET. This is the penultimate week before the current season ends. Destiny 2 players are advised to grab the items they want before the season concludes.

Also read: Microsoft reportedly offered to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for ten years