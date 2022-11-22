HomeSearch

Destiny 2 weekly reset for November 22-29: Fresh challenges and Eververse store

Danyal Arabi
|Published Nov 22, 2022

With only two weeks left for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, players have been grinding hard for their items. The new weekly reset in Destiny 2 brings The Lightblade Nightfall in the rotation. Following last week’s Crucible update, Rift will feature as the rotator game mode. Vault of Glass and Pit of Heresy will be this week’s Raid and dungeon, respectively, that players can infinitely farm.

Here are all the details for the November 22 Destiny 2 weekly reset.

Destiny 2 November 22 to November 29 weekly reset details

Nightfall – The Ordeal: The Lightblade
Modifiers:

  • Nightfall: Adept

    • Martyr: Exploder units have more health.

    • Acute Arc Burn: +25% Arc damage dealt and +50% Arc damage received.

  • Nightfall: Hero

    • All previous modifiers

    • Champion Foes: You will face [Shield-Piercing] Barrier and [Stagger] Unstoppable Champions. You must equip Anti-Barrier and Anti-Unstoppable mods to your arms armor to defeat them. These mods come from the Seasonal Artifact.

    • Champion Foes: You will face [Shield-Piercing] Barrier and [Stagger] Unstoppable Champions.

    • Hero Modifiers: Extra Shields

    • Enfilade: There is more ammunition available for Machine Guns but less ammunition available for other Power weapons.

  • Nightfall: Legend

    • All previous modifiers

    • Equipment Locked: You will not be able to change your equipment after this activity starts.

    • Match Game: Enemy shields are highly resistant to all unmatched elemental damage.

    • Legend Modifiers: Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields

    • Shielded Foes: You will face combatants with [Arc] Arc and [Solar] Solar Shields. Activity modifiers may add more shield types.

    • Shielded Foes: [Arc] Arc and [Solar] Solar Shields

  • Nightfall: Master

    • All previous modifiers

    • Famine: All ammunition drops are significantly reduced.

    • Master Modifiers: Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields

    • Champions: Mob: This mode contains additional Champions.

  • Nightfall: Grandmaster

    • All previous modifiers

    • Empath: Enhanced radar. Take increased damage from melee.

    • Chaff: Radar is disabled.

    • Grandmaster Modifiers: Extinguish Limited Revives Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields

    • Grandmaster Modifiers: Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields

    • Extinguish: If your fireteam falls in a Restricted Zone, everyone is returned to orbit.

    • Limited Revives: Limited fireteam revives. Gain additional revives by defeating Champions.

Rewards:

  • Powerful (Tier 1) reward: Get 3 points by completing runs. Higher difficulties grant more points.

  • Pinnacle reward: Get a score of 100k. Since modifiers are fixed, this requires a high difficulty run.

Weekly Crucible Rotator: Rift

Achieve victory by collecting the Spark and igniting the opponent’s Rift.

Vanguard Burn: Solar Singe

The other modifiers rotate daily, check out the Daily Reset Thread for them!

Raids and Dungeons
Weekly Raid and Dungeon

The weekly featured raid and dungeon have all challenges available and are infinitely farmable for loot.

  • Raid: Vault of Glass

  • Dungeon: Pit of Heresy

Raid Challenges
Deep Stone Crypt

  • Copies of Copies: A challenge awaits…

Garden of Salvation

  • Zero to One Hundred: A challenge awaits…

Vow of the Disciple

  • Looping Catalyst: A challenge awaits…

Vault of Glass

  • Ensemble’s Refrain: A challenge awaits…

  • Wait For It…: A challenge awaits…

  • Strangers in Time: A challenge awaits…

  • The Only Oracle For You: A challenge awaits…

  • Out of Its Way: A challenge awaits…

King’s Fall

  • Hands Off: A challenge awaits…

Last Wish

  • Strength of Memory: A challenge awaits…

Dares of Eternity: Legend
Contestants: The Way of the Hoof

  • Round 1: Cabal

  • Round 2: Taken

  • Final Round: Crota

Loot
Savathûn’s Throne World
Campaign Mission: The Cunning

Following a lead from Fynch, search the dark corners of Savathûn’s throne world for another clue to how she stole the Light.

Legacy Activities

  • Europa

    • Eclipsed Zone: Eventide Ruins

    • Empire HuntThe Dark Priestess: Defeat the new leader of the Fallen, Kridis, the Dark Priestess.

    • Exo ChallengeSimulation: Survival: Simulated Skill-Set Training: Survive the harsh weather as you take down the Vex.

  • Moon:

    • Wandering Nightmare: Nightmare of Xortal, Sworn of Crota (Sorrow’s Harbor)

    • Trove Guardian is in Archer’s Line

  • Dreaming City: Weak Curse

    • Petra is at The Strand.

    • Weekly MissionBroken Courier – Respond to a distress call in the Strand.

    • Ascendant Challenge: Agonarch Abyss, Bay of Drowned Wishes

    • Blind Well: Scorn, Plagues: Sikariis & Varkuuriis

Eververse Bright Dust Offerings
NameDescriptionTypeCost
Concentrated MattergemAn Upgrade Module ionizer created from refined Mattergems.Consumable200 Bright Dust
GlimmershardA shard with the ability to generate Glimmer during combat.Consumable250 Bright Dust
Scavenger’s BoonA transmutation device with the ability to create planetary materials.Consumable250 Bright Dust
Grasping ThoughtsEmote3250 Bright Dust
Aoki/Faas SL-65Ship2000 Bright Dust
Daito Capsule EntranceModifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.Transmat Effect450 Bright Dust
Polished Sea StoneEquip this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
Swab the DeckEmote3250 Bright Dust
No SignalEmote700 Bright Dust
Motive ForceVehicle2500 Bright Dust
HeliotropiumShip2000 Bright Dust
Eternal Vengeance CasqueEquip this ornament on any eligible Legendary armor item to change its appearance. Once you get a universal ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters of the relevant class on your account.Hunter Universal Ornament1200 Bright Dust
End of an EraEquip this ornament to change the appearance of The Last Word. Once you get an ornament, it’s unlocked for all characters on your account.Weapon Ornament1250 Bright Dust
Lantern ProjectionEquip this item to change your Ghost’s projection.Ghost Projection1500 Bright Dust
Vibrant BeachEquip this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
Bruised BlushEquip this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
Grayscale UndergrowthEquip this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
TrinityApply this shader to change the color of your gear.Shader300 Bright Dust
Celebrate NewnessModifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.Transmat Effect450 Bright Dust
Signal ProcessedModifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.Transmat Effect450 Bright Dust
Signal InterceptModifications for your ship’s transmat systems, so you’ll always arrive in style.Transmat Effect450 Bright Dust
Weekly Bounties

Petra Venj, The Dreaming City

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Ascendant Challenge“The Awoken have long practiced the art of walking between worlds.” —Techeun Kalli1500 Glimmer1 Ascendant challenge completedXP++ & Dark Fragment & Legendary Gear
Gateway Between Worlds“The Blind Well can split wide the veins that run between realities.” —Techeun Sedia40 Dark Fragment10 Activity completionsXP++ & Offering to the Oracle & Baryon Bough

Eris Morn, Moon

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Slow-Wave DisruptionComplete waves of Altars of Sorrow in Sorrow’s Harbor.1000 Glimmer7 Waves completedHymn of Desecration
Lunar SpelunkerLoot chests in 3 of the Moon’s Lost Sectors.1000 Glimmer1 K1 Communion Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Logistics Lost Sector looted & 1 K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector looted1 Firewall Data Fragment

Lectern of Enchantment, Moon

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Nightmare HunterDefeat Nightmares in Nightmare Hunts.5 Phantasmal Fragment100 NightmaresXP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core
Nightmare SojournerDefeat Nightmares in Lost Sectors across the solar system. Nightmares defeated on the Moon only grant reduced progress.5 Phantasmal Fragment100 NightmaresXP++ & 1 Phantasmal Core

Variks, Europa

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Courageous ExpeditionOn Europa, complete Lost Sectors, public events, and patrols.1000 Glimmer15 ProgressXP++
Divine InterventionDuring the Empire Hunt “The Dark Priestess,” defeat Kridis and earn points by defeating combatants with precision final blows. Higher difficulties grant more efficient progress.1000 Glimmer50 [Headshot] Precision & 1 Kridis defeatedXP++

Shaw Han, Cosmodrome

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Public DisturbanceComplete public events on the Cosmodrome. Heroic public events grant the most efficient progress.1000 Glimmer3 Public eventsXP++ & Glimmer
Full SpectrumDefeat combatants on the Cosmodrome with Arc, Void, and Solar damage.1000 Glimmer25 [Arc] Arc & 25 [Void] Void & 25 [Solar] SolarXP++ & Glimmer

Starhorse, Eternity

NameDescriptionCostRequirementReward
Pins PulledComplete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with grenade abilities or Grenade Launchers, rapidly defeat combatants and complete the activity with an impressive score.5 Strange Coin110 Grenade final blows & 125 Rapidly defeated & 1 {var:3447066373} Points2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++
Aces HighComplete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with precision Hand Cannon final blows, rapidly defeat combatants and complete the activity with an impressive score.5 Strange Coin75 [Hand Cannon][Headshot] Hand Cannon & 125 Rapidly defeated & 1 {var:3447066373} Points2 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Core & XP++
Unlimited HorsepowerComplete the following objectives in a single run of Dares of Eternity on Legend difficulty. Objectives will reset if not completed when the activity ends. Defeat combatants with Rocket Launchers, Linear Fusion Rifles, Sniper Rifles, or Grenade Launchers; defeat powerful combatants within streaks, and complete the activity with an incredible score.7 Strange Coin85 Weapon & 120 Defeated in streaks & 1 {var:73817828} Points3 Paraversal Haul & 1 Enhancement Prism & XP++

The Destiny 2 weekly reset drops every Tuesday at 5 PM GMT or 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET. This is the penultimate week before the current season ends. Destiny 2 players are advised to grab the items they want before the season concludes.

