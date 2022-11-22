GTA Online weekly update for November 22, 2022: New heist challenge, rewards, and black friday discounts

The latest GTA Online weekly update has a lot in store for heist fans. Bringing back the heist challenge from 2020, Rockstar is once again offering fans a free reward for partaking in a heist finale by November 30. Additionally, players will get bonus heist payouts on certain finales and prep missions. Bunkers and Auto Shops are also on sale this week, making it a great time for players to invest.

Here are all the details from today’s GTA Online weekly update.

Latest GTA Online heist challenge sets $2 trillion target

Heist challenge

Put your criminal instincts to the ultimate test and score big in the all-new Heists Challenge. Burgle alongside the community this week and hit a cumulative grand total of GTA$2 TRILLION to unlock a special reward coming later this year.

Take part in any Heist Finale now through November 30 to bag your part towards the community goal. Whichever Heist you’re scoping out, bear in mind that all players can earn 2X GTA$ and RP on The Pacific Standard Job this week (and also receive the Pacific Standard Sweater for completing the Finale). There’s also still 2X GTA$ and RP on all Setup Missions in classic Heists and 1.5X GTA$ and RP on all Prep Missions for The Doomsday Heist.

Bonuses

2.5x GTA$ & RP

Pursuit Races

Martin Madrazo Missions

Hunting Pack Remix

Bodyguard/Associate Salary

2x GTA$ & RP

The Pacific Standard Job Heist

Original Heist Setups

1.5x GTA$ & RP

Doomsday Heist Preps

Black Friday discounts (Nov 25-Nov 28)

Galaxy Super Yachts – 50% off

Galaxy Super Yachts Upgrades & Modifications – 50% off

Imponte Deluxo – 50% off

Imponte Ruiner 2000 – 40% off

Buckingham Luxor – 40% off

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe – 40% off

Buckingham Swift – 40% off

Buckingham Swift Deluxe – 40% off

Declasse Scramjet – 50% off

Mammoth Avenger – 50% off

Pegassi Toreador – 50% off

Pegassi Oppressor – 50% off

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II – 50% off

Casino Penthouse Decorations – 50% off

RO-86 Alkonost – 50% off

HVY Chernobog – 50% off

Pegassi Torero XO – 40% off

Benefactor SM722 – 40% off

Benefactor LM87 – 40% off

Discounts (Nov 22-Dec 1)

50% off:

Bunkers

40% off:

Autoshops

Greenwood ($879,000)

Kanjo SJ ($822,000)

Omnis e-GT ($1,077,000)

Compact EMP Launcher ($315,000)

Heavy Rifle ($270,000)

Stun Gun ($225,000)

Log in unlocks

Rampage Tee

Wasted! Tee

Unlock “Pacific Standard Sweater” by completing the Pacific Standard Job

Vehicles

New Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody available

Prize Ride – Vysser Neo (win a Pursuit Series Race five days in a row)

Podium vehicle – Progen T20

The latest weekly update came in a little early on Tuesday as opposed to the regular Thursdays. With this update GTA Online is preparing its users for the upcoming winter update. Thanks to the bonus payouts on heists, users should be able to gather enough money for the new content. Much like 2020, Rockstar is also offering a reward for partaking in any heist finale. Fans will have to wait till December to get their rewards

