GTA Online weekly update for November 22, 2022: New heist challenge, rewards, and black friday discounts
Danyal Arabi
|Published Nov 22, 2022
The latest GTA Online weekly update has a lot in store for heist fans. Bringing back the heist challenge from 2020, Rockstar is once again offering fans a free reward for partaking in a heist finale by November 30. Additionally, players will get bonus heist payouts on certain finales and prep missions. Bunkers and Auto Shops are also on sale this week, making it a great time for players to invest.
Here are all the details from today’s GTA Online weekly update.
Latest GTA Online heist challenge sets $2 trillion target
Put your criminal instincts to the ultimate test and score big in the GTA$2 TRILLION Community Heists Challenge.
Take part in any Heist Finale through Nov 30 to bag your part towards the community goal and unlock a special reward coming later this year: https://t.co/IuFMdS8LkO pic.twitter.com/w3tpyMJDdg
— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 22, 2022
Heist challenge
Put your criminal instincts to the ultimate test and score big in the all-new Heists Challenge. Burgle alongside the community this week and hit a cumulative grand total of GTA$2 TRILLION to unlock a special reward coming later this year.
Take part in any Heist Finale now through November 30 to bag your part towards the community goal. Whichever Heist you’re scoping out, bear in mind that all players can earn 2X GTA$ and RP on The Pacific Standard Job this week (and also receive the Pacific Standard Sweater for completing the Finale). There’s also still 2X GTA$ and RP on all Setup Missions in classic Heists and 1.5X GTA$ and RP on all Prep Missions for The Doomsday Heist.
Bonuses
2.5x GTA$ & RP
- Pursuit Races
- Martin Madrazo Missions
- Hunting Pack Remix
- Bodyguard/Associate Salary
2x GTA$ & RP
- The Pacific Standard Job Heist
- Original Heist Setups
1.5x GTA$ & RP
- Doomsday Heist Preps
Black Friday discounts (Nov 25-Nov 28)
- Galaxy Super Yachts – 50% off
- Galaxy Super Yachts Upgrades & Modifications – 50% off
- Imponte Deluxo – 50% off
- Imponte Ruiner 2000 – 40% off
- Buckingham Luxor – 40% off
- Buckingham Luxor Deluxe – 40% off
- Buckingham Swift – 40% off
- Buckingham Swift Deluxe – 40% off
- Declasse Scramjet – 50% off
- Mammoth Avenger – 50% off
- Pegassi Toreador – 50% off
- Pegassi Oppressor – 50% off
- Pegassi Oppressor Mk II – 50% off
- Casino Penthouse Decorations – 50% off
- RO-86 Alkonost – 50% off
- HVY Chernobog – 50% off
- Pegassi Torero XO – 40% off
- Benefactor SM722 – 40% off
- Benefactor LM87 – 40% off
Discounts (Nov 22-Dec 1)
50% off:
- Bunkers
40% off:
- Autoshops
- Greenwood ($879,000)
- Kanjo SJ ($822,000)
- Omnis e-GT ($1,077,000)
- Compact EMP Launcher ($315,000)
- Heavy Rifle ($270,000)
- Stun Gun ($225,000)
Log in unlocks
- Rampage Tee
- Wasted! Tee
- Unlock “Pacific Standard Sweater” by completing the Pacific Standard Job
Vehicles
- New Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody available
- Prize Ride – Vysser Neo (win a Pursuit Series Race five days in a row)
- Podium vehicle – Progen T20
The latest weekly update came in a little early on Tuesday as opposed to the regular Thursdays. With this update GTA Online is preparing its users for the upcoming winter update. Thanks to the bonus payouts on heists, users should be able to gather enough money for the new content. Much like 2020, Rockstar is also offering a reward for partaking in any heist finale. Fans will have to wait till December to get their rewards
