Battlefield Mobile beta begins in certain regions: Device requirements and eligible countries

Danyal Arabi
|Published 11/11/2022

Electronic Arts’ first-person shooter franchise will soon make its way to new platforms via Battlefield Mobile. Mobile developer Industrial Toys recently revealed that the Battlefield Mobile Open Beta is available in select regions. These regions are only located in Asia, and those looking to try it from other regions may have to use a VPN to sideload the app. Additionally, the game is only available on Android at the moment.

Here’s everything known so far about the Battlefield Mobile Open Beta.

Battlefield Mobile Open Beta now open to five countries

The BF Mobile beta is currently available in the following regions:

  • Philippines
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore

System requirements:

  • Android 8.0 or newer
  • Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 9 (8895), or better
  • Minimum 3 GB RAM
  • Minimum 2 GB of storage space
  • 64-bit devices

Game modes like Conquest, Rush, TDM, and Warpath are currently available in the beta. Additionally, the classes from the console/PC version of the game are present here. Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon classes make an appearance along with gear and weapons that can be unlocked by playing the game. Talking about the beta, the developers mentioned that progress will be reset after the beta concludes:

“As a beta, we’ll need to reset player progress. Any in-game purchases during beta will be converted into Battlefield Coins of equal value with a 25% bonus to the same account at the worldwide launch.”

This isn’t the first mobile foray of the Battlefield franchise. More than a decade ago, Battlefield Bad Company 2 was released for iOS devices. However, unlike its predecessor, the new game focuses heavily on multiplayer. As of now, no release date has been mentioned. Players can keep an eye on this space for more official announcements and news.

