Forza Horizon 5 November 8 update patch notes: Donut Media, new cars, and more

Playground Games’ critically acclaimed racer, Forza Horizon 5, got a brand new update today with a bunch of fresh content. Almost exactly a year since launch, the new Donut Media update adds a new Horizon Story and cosmetics for players. Additionally, a bunch of fresh Rocket Bunny Widebody Kits are making their way to the game. Over on the PC platform, multiple technical improvements have been shipped. With DLSS, FSR, and more, new performance features are now available to players.

Here’s everything included in the new Forza Horizon 5 update.

Also read: New Dungeon coming to Destiny 2 next season, but won’t be a part of the Season Pass

Forza Horizon 5 patch notes for the November 8, 2022 update

A new version of Forza Horizon 5 is available to download on Steam to address this issue. Players who had downloaded the Donut Media update earlier today and were unable to launch the game should check for updates again to ensure they have the latest game files. — Forza Support (@forza_support) November 8, 2022

New Features

Horizon Story “Donut Media @ Horizon” featuring the “Donut Media Test Track”

8 Accolades

Donut Media clothing items, emotes, ForzaLink, and collectible

Unlockable Cars

New To Forza 2020 Lynk&Co #62 Cyan Racing 03



Returning To Forza 1965 Morris Mini-Traveller 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon 1953 Morris Minor Series II Traveler



Car Customization

21 New Rocket Bunny Widebody Kits: 1997 BMW M3 2005 BMW M3 1992 Honda NSX-R 2003 Honda S2000 2015 Lexus RC F 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata 1997 Mazda RX-7 (features 2 Rocket Bunny widebody kits) 1993 Nissan 240SX SE 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z 1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K’s 1994 Nissan Silvia K’s 1998 Nissan Silvia K’s Aero 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS 2013 Subaru BRZ 2013 Toyota 86 1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI 16v Mk2 2014 Volkswagen Golf R



PC Improvements

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2

Enhanced DirectX Raytracing

Includes two new presets “Ultra” and “Extreme” which render reflections for the player’s car in Free Roam, Races, and Drivatar reflections in Photo Mode

NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution

NVIDIA DLAA

3DRap Hand Controller HC1 compatibility

Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue where players were systematically getting prompted to set a route in the world map for Horizon Origins story

Fixed an issue where “Car Type” sorting was not displaying in alphabetical order

General improvements to ASL and BSL for various Story missions

General improvements to localized VOs in Horizon Stories

General performance and stability fixes

Fixed an issue where big hats were not visible in some cabriolets while in free roam

Fixed an issue with the Tankito Doritos outfit where the hat was missing the brand logo

Fixed an issue where the microphone was missing from the Karaoke emote

Cars

Fixed an issue with the 2020 Toyota Supra GR where all engine check lights were active at the same time

EventLab

Improvements to the Props memory budget UI showing incorrect values upon re-editing a custom blueprint

PC

Fixed an issue where the Steering Wheels input mapping layout was changing to default after restarting the client

Fixed an issue with 40xx Series NVIDIA GPUs where the default graphic preset was set as “Low” instead of “Extreme”

A bug prevented Steam players from accessing the game earlier today, but a follow-up patch has fixed it. Fans are advised to check available updates and download the new patch.

Also read: Stranger Things to get a VR game in late 2023

