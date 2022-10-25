Bayonetta 3 cast, release date, launch platforms, trailer, and more

PlatinumGames’s acclaimed action RPG, Bayonetta 3, is all set for launch this month, albeit amidst controversy.

Eight years since the last Bayonetta game went live, the third installment of the franchise is here. Earlier this month, the game made headlines when voice actress Hellena Taylor asked fans to ‘boycott’ the game. Citing low pay for the role of the protagonist, Hellena Taylor alleged that she was offered only $4,000 for the role and urged fans to boycott the franchise. In the coming weeks, new information regarding the specifics has come through. Recent revelations show that Taylor was offered $15,000, making the situation hazier. Amidst all this, the review embargo on the game has lifted and promotions have been ongoing.

Here’s everything known so far about Bayonetta 3,.

Also read: Fallout 4 to get a free next-gen upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Bayonetta 3 to be a Nintendo Switch exclusive at launch

“A new-look Bayonetta returns to battle foes with her signature Witch Time! This time, she’ll wield her new Demon Masquerade ability to channel the power of demons and engage in larger-than-life action.”

– Nintendo

Bayonetta 3 will be launched exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022. Replacing Hellena Taylor in the lead role is acclaimed voice actress Jennifer Hale. Known for her role as FemShep in Mass Effect, Hale has lent her voice to Metal Gear Solid, BioShock Infinite, Metroid Prime, Overwatch, and many more franchises. Initial impressions of her performance seem true to the character despite the current controversy. While the standard edition will be available for $59.99, the game will feature a limited-edition physical release.

The $89.99 Trinity Masquerade Edition contains extra goodies like a 200-page artbook and three reversible game covers. While it is currently unknown if Bayonetta 3 will be a timed-exclusive, players may have a long wait on their hands. PC players had to wait until 2017 to play any of the games natively, indicating a long waiting time for people on other platforms. With Metal Gear Solid-inspired sections and positive initial reviews, Bayonetta 3 looks to impress this fall.