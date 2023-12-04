Top 5 Nintendo Switch games that one should play at least once

Nintendo Switch is the latest and most successful console by the Japanese manufacturer. Despite being over six years old, this console still has a large fan base. With its hybrid technology, Switch revolutionized the gaming scene by allowing fans to experience home and handheld consoles.

However, it wasn’t just the unique hybrid technology that made Switch so popular with fans, but the plethora of video games it has to offer. There are hundreds of amazing games to play on Switch, and here are the top five titles you should definitely try on this hybrid console.

Bayonetta 3

Developer: PlatinumGames

Publisher: Nintendo

Bayonetta 3 is an action-adventure hack and slasher for Nintendo Switch released in 2022. Like the other installments in the series, this 2022-released title mostly received positive reviews from fans. They praised the game for its gameplay and presentation. However, it was the story, character development, and camera controls that received a lot of criticism.

The game follows the titular character, Bayonetta, an Umbran Witch who fights angels. But now she has to face man-made weapons called Homunculi, led by an artificial being named Singularity. These forces want to eliminate all the worlds across the multiverse. Moreover, Bayonetta would be joining hands with a witch-in-training Viola and other witches to fight these enemies.

Bayonetta 3 stays true to its hack-and-slash nature, as the players use a combination of melee and gun attacks to take down the enemies. This game also has a “Witch Time” feature that allows players to launch a barrage of combos on the enemy, who are slowed down after dodging their attacks at the last second.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Publisher: Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the latest entry to the Animal Crossing series released in 2020. It is a social simulation game that had a huge impact on society during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many used this game to host social gatherings like weddings, political campaigns, and talk shows.

The game primarily revolves around players moving to a deserted island. Now, they need to put some life on the island by developing it to attract more villagers to settle in. As for the villagers, the game has a wide range of anthropomorphic models with unique personalities to choose from.

Nintendo kept all the exciting features from the past Animal Crossing games and added some new features as well. This game now has different seasons which change depending on the player’s real-life location. Moreover, players use this game to explore their creativity by creating unique islands, sometimes themed after films, TV shows, and other games.

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

Developer: Nintendo EAD and Nintendo EPD

Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo released Mario Kart 8 for Wii U in 2014. But they later released a remastered version of the game for Switch, the Mario Kart 8: Deluxe. The game received a lot of praise from the fans for its presentation and gameplay. However, the new Battle Mode introduced in the Deluxe edition received mixed reactions.

This franchise brings the Super Mario and racing world together. It features many exciting races, but they are goofy and fun to play. Who wouldn’t like to see the Italian plumber race against Bowser and Princess Peach? Moreover, players can play it alone or with friends online.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe features many exciting tracks and Nintendo keeps adding new ones to the game. Players play as characters from the Mario universe and can drive various vehicles, ranging from cars to bikes. Moreover, there are power-ups available during the race that give the players an advantage. The tracks also have anti-gravity zones, letting fans drive on walls and ceilings to make the gameplay more exciting.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Developer: Game Freak

Publisher: Nintendo and The Pokemon Company

Scarlet and Violet is the latest and the ninth installment to Nintendo’s long-running video game franchise, Pokemon. This 2022-released game was developed by Game Freak for Nintendo Switch. This was supposed to be a game changer for the Pokemon series but failed to meet the expectations. It was unlike the past installments but bugs and performance issues ruined the experience for many.

The game revolves around a student who is set on a journey across this new region, Paldea. On this journey, they come across the games’ legendary Pokemon, which differ depending on the edition, in a weakened state. Now, the players must get the Pokemon back to full health while unraveling the mysteries surrounding it and also completing their journeys.

Scarlet and Violet introduced fans to a wide range of new Pocket Monsters to catch. Moreover, there were some old classics, and some of them had new regional forms. There is also a new form of power boost system, the Terra Type, which changes a Pokemon’s type for a limited time. Yet, what made this game stand out is its open-world setting. Moreover, the game also features open-ended gameplay, letting fans complete the game in the order they wish to.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Publisher: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the direct sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild. This is an action-adventure title released by Nintendo for the Switch in 2023. Like the last one, this new Zelda title is also a masterpiece and a possible candidate for Game of the Year. The game received a lot of praise from the fans for the gameplay and the visuals.

This 2023-released game is set a few years after the events of Breath of the Wild. Link and Princess Zelda explore a mysterious cave under the Hyrule Castle, when they stumble across the sealed body of Demon King Ganon. Following this encounter, Link loses his Master Sword and Zelda. Now, he sets out on a new journey to find the Hyrule Princess and a way to defeat the resurrected Demon King.

Nintendo took everything good from Breath of the Wild and added new exciting features for the players to enjoy. The game features the good old Hyrule Kingdom, but the terrain changed due to Ganon’s magic. Moreover, players have access to explore the sky islands, the floating lands in the sky. But the biggest surprise was Link’s hand that lets him use unique abilities like building weapons and vehicles, reverse time, and pass through platforms.

There are many more exciting games available on Nintendo Switch, but these are the five titles that fans must try. Moreover, the Japanese giants are coming up with more exciting games for this hybrid platform. And, we will keep you updated about these upcoming games.