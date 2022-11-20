Best audio settings in Warzone 2 to locate enemies and win games
Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published Nov 20, 2022
One of the biggest tactical advantages players can get in a battle royale is being able to hear their enemies. In Warzone 2 also players have to drop into the maps with their squads, loot, fight and survive to win. For this, they need impeccable audio. To players’ luck, Warzone 2’s audio settings are highly customizable for users.
Here are the best audio settings that will help you win in Warzone 2.
Best audio and sound setting in Warzone 2 to hear enemies
If you have top-notch graphics in the game, and your PC is running smoothly, then all that is left is the optimization of audio and sound. Here are customized audio settings that will help you play better in Warzone 2:
Volume
- Audio Mix: Headphones Bass Boost
- Master Volume: 65
- Music Volume: 0
- Dialogue Volume: 50
- Effects Volume: 100
- Hit Marker Volume: 50
- Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device: Default System Device
- Mono Audio: Off
Subtitles
- Subtitles: Custom
- Subtitles Size: Default
- Subtitles Background Opacity: 0
Having this setting on or off is totally up to the players. Some enjoy it, some don’t. If you are the latter then you can choose to keep the subtitles off.
- Voice chat: On
- Last words voice chat: On
- Proximity chat: Off
- Open mic recording threshold: 75
- Voice chat volume: 80
- Microphone volume: 75
Channels
- Mute Yourself When Connecting: On
- Game Voice Channel: Personal preference
Audio Advanced Settings
- Juggernaut Music: Off
- Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic
- Mute Game When Minimized: On
- Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On
While these are the best audio settings players can get in the game, it is always recommended that players customize them according to them.
