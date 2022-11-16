Best Armor Sets for God of War Ragnarok: Best Ones for Each Stage of the Game

Various armor pieces are more effective towards various stages of the game. At the Beginning of the Game, the Nidavellir Armor is the best. For Mid Game activities and fights, it is better to equip the Lunda’s Armor; for Late Game builds, go for the Dragon Armor/Guiding Light Armor/Steinbjorn. However, the Best Armor in the games is the Berserker Armor.

In the next section, we will explain why these Armors are prevalent and its uses in the journey to Kratos.

Also Read: When will God of War Ragnarok come out for PC? Is there an estimated release date?

Best Armor Sets for All Game Stages for God of War Ragnarok

Early Game – Nidavellir Armor

It is a given that if it’s made in Nidavellir, it will be good. To acquire the Armor, you must find the Nidavellir Ore in Svartalfheim. The favor is “In Service of Asgard.” The Armor boosts your Vitality, Strength, and Defense, three of the core stats in the game. It will also give you a Health Burst (from the Chest Piece) when you Stun Grab an enemy.

Mid Game – Lunda’s Armor

The Mysterious Orb Favor in Vanaheim will be inside Legendary Chests along the River. Collect all three Armor Pieces and Repair them to get the Set. This Armor Set provides an excellent boost to Strength, Defense, Runic, and Luck. In addition, Bare Handed Attacks, Parrying, and Blocking will have a chance to do Poison Damage. Combined with the increased Luck and the Wrist Armor’s ability to deal increased damage to Poisoned enemies, this Armor is best for Mid game combat.

Late Game – Steinbjorn (Spoilers)

We are Covering Steinbjorn instead of the two mentioned at the start because this is the most versatile. It gives a massive boost in Defense and Strength. To get this Armor, you will need to use your Spear to find Glowing Ice to the South of the Lake of the Nine. Use the Mystical Heirloom on the four Troll Statues; they will awaken and fight you. The locations for those are Midgard, Vanaheim, and Alfheim.

You will get the Slumber Stones to Craft the Armor.

Note: We have attached a video above that will help you get the Berserker Armor. It is the best in the game and hidden behind the toughest challenges.

Also Read: God of War Ragnarok: Draugr holes location and how to find them