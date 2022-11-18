The Best Lachmann 556 Class Loadout Warzone 2.0 : Long Range Monster with Less Recoil

This article will examine the attachments you should equip to make the best Lachmann 556 Class Loadout in Warzone 2.0.

Hitting your shots with the Lachmann 556 is easy due to its inherent stability, but we will need some attachments to make it the best. The attachments will focus on increasing the accuracy at mid to long ranges. Let us get into the loadout without further ado.

Also Read: Warzone 2.0 New Plates and Armor System Explained: What has Changed for the Second COD Warzone game?

Monster Lachmann 556 Class L0adout: Warzone 2.0



The First Attachment for this weapon will be an Optic. We need an Optic to be accurate at longer ranges and to track targets. So we will use a VLK 4.0x Optic to increase the range in which you can use ADS effectively. You can unlock this attachment by getting the Kastov 764 to level 4.

The Second Attachment will be Ammunition. The best and most versatile tool would be a 5.56 High-Velocity Mag since it increases bullet velocity over long ranges. To unlock this attachment, you will need the STB 556 at Level 7.

The Best Lachmann 556 Class Loadout in Warzone 2.0 should have the best Muzzle. This is why, for the Third Attachment, we will go for the Gauge-9 Mono, which you can unlock by getting the Kastov-74u to Level 17. It has lesser disadvantages but increases bullet velocity and smoothes out recoil at longer ranges.

The Fourth Attachment is a 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel. You can unlock this attachment by getting the Lachmann 762 to Level 2. This attachment does the same thing as the Gauge-9 Mono; it increases bullet velocity and gun stability at longer ranges. Your recoil control will increase, and the vertical recoil will decrease.

The Fifth Attachment will be a Magazine. If we want to finish off enemies without worrying about reloads, then we will need the 60 Round Mag. You can unlock this mag by getting the Lachmann 556 to Level 19.

Go for a close-range weapon as your secondary. The best choice is an SMG like the Lachmann Sub or the Vaznev9-k. This combination of both the Lachmann weapons will give you versatility at both long and short ranges.

Also Read: Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith – Best Loadouts for Each Categorical Weapon