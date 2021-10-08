Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing: Why is Kane Williamson not playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs Mumbai Indians?

Kane Williamson not playing: Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for their last IPL 2021 match.

During the 55th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We are going to bat first, no choice [laughs]. The numbers are pretty scary, but we are going to give it all. Let’s hope we can come out and do what we love to do. It’s important to enjoy the game as well. It’s been an on and off season for us. This is a great opportunity for us to do something that’s never been done before,” Sharma told Star Sports at the toss.

Desperate to win this match by at least 171 runs to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs, Indians have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI. In addition to handing a debut to veteran spinner Piyush Chawla, the defending champions have also recalled all-rounder Krunal Pandya as batter Saurabh Tiwary and spinner Jayant Yadav have been benched tonight.

Mumbai Indians prefer veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla over the so far T20 World Cup-bound Rahul Chahar in their last match of this season of IPL. Isn’t it surprising? That’s the third straight match that he is missing out on. #IPL2021 #rahulchahar #SRHvsMI — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) October 8, 2021

Why is Kane Williamson not playing vs Mumbai Indians?

Leading in the IPL for the first time, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Manish Pandey confirmed that regular captain Kane Williamson has suffered a niggle ahead of this match. In addition to Williamson, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also be missing his match due to an injury.

“My first game as IPL captain. Last minute call. Kane [Williamson] had a niggle on his elbow. Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] has a niggle too. We would have batted first too. We will look to bowl first and look to give Bombay [Mumbai Indians] little chance. I know they are going to come all guns blazing but we are ready,” Pandey told Star Sports at the toss.

Pandey, who had missed four matches in a row for Hyderabad due to below par returns, has replaced Williamson in the XI. Bhuvneshwar, on the other hand, has been replaced by all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who is playing his first match of the UAE leg.