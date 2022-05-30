“Bill Russell tells Charles Barkley to F*** OFF!”: When the Celtics legend flipped the bird on Chuck and cemented his status as the GOAT of GOATS 

At the 2018 NBA Media awards, Bill Russell flipped off Charles Barkley for absolutely no reason! NBA Twitter called him GOAT of GOATs!

Bill Russell is the most legendary player to have graced the NBA. During his time, he won an undisputed 11 NBA Championships along with 5 MVP awards.

His status as one of the greatest to touch the rock is undisputed. What people don’t know is that despite his old age, Russell is a verified savage.

He will heckle you, mock you, and let you know that you will never be as great as him. Comes with the territory we suppose.

His best moment came in 2018 when Charles Barkley gave him a shoutout and instead of simply waving at the stage and camera, Mr. Russell decided to employ a little profanity.

Watch as Bill Russell becomes the GOAT of GOATs when he gives Charles Barkley the middle finger on live television. @djacoby @JalenRose break it down. pic.twitter.com/LzZDI3vQSP — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) June 26, 2018

Bill Russell Flips off Charles Barkley, and says it’s habitual to do so when he sees Chuck!

Bill Russell does not only deserve a lifetime achievement award for his greatness but also for his savagery. To flip off an esteemed NBA legend like Barkley, on-air no less, takes balls.

Of Course, it is Bill Rusell who is doing that so the blame will not be great. And Chuck will also not retaliate too hard. Barkley respects the man too much and judging by the looks of it both have a high level of camaraderie.

Not to mention, Russell came out and apologized, well somewhat. Barkley remains the butt of the joke but he knows that all too well.

😂😂🏀🏆🖕🏾NBA legend Bill Russell gave Charles Barkley the middle finger live tonight at the #NBAAwards! Pure Comedy! #nbalegend #NBA pic.twitter.com/abztdvynAx — T.U.T (@theseurbantimes) June 26, 2018

Despite the profanity, we must cherish his life as a whole. Public appearances for Russell have been rare over the last 4 years. He is now 88 years old and his time may be coming to an end.

It is important that we pay homage to one of the greatest on the court and off it too!

