2023 Mr. Olympia Derek Lunsford Shares His Back Workout Routine, Featuring Two Special Bodybuilders As Guests at the Gym

The 2023 Mr. Olympia saw a new bodybuilder grace the stage and claim the prestigious title. Derek Lunsford is a notable bodybuilder among many and has left no table unturned since his arrival on the big stage. His incredible conditioning and size helped him win the championship with ease.

In a recent video of the champion on his YouTube channel, Derek Lunsford showcased his back workout. What was extraordinary about the workout was the two special guests who were at the gym training with Derek. He was training with Classic Physique bodybuilder Matt Greggo and soon-to-be Classic Physique bodybuilder Austin Espy.

Lunsford, along with Greggo and Espy, were seen completing three to four sets of each back exercise by pumping up the weights and pushing themselves to the utmost limit. The bodybuilders did the following exercises:

Machine-Lat Pulldown

Lunsford begins with the machine-lat pulldown exercise along with his fellow buddies. They take turns completing the sets. After completing his first set, Derek shares a piece of advice with the young bodybuilders, stating how they should squeeze with the lats while doing the lat pull-down.

In the video, Derek squeezes with his back and not his arms, which helps the workout hit him better. The three bodybuilders are seen completing three sets each while increasing the weights gradually.

The lat pulldown exercise thus helps an individual form a wider and stronger back. It improves muscles like the latissimus dorsi, pectoralis major, rotator cuff, and biceps.

Chest-Supported Row Machine while standing

He next went on to do the chest-supported row machine workout. However, the difference here was that they did it while standing. This workout is done with each arm, and the combination of rows allowed him to focus on the lower lats for one and the entire back for the other.

The chest-supported row mainly targets your upper and mid-back, lats, biceps, and rear deltoids. It is a good alternator for the T-bar rows. Derek, with Matt and Austin, go all out on this exercise and take turns to complete their sets. He increases the weight after each set to increase intensity. They complete a total of 5 sets in this workout.

During the rest-pause time, one of the bodybuilders asked Derek a question about whether he had started preparing for the guest posing. Derek responded with a yes and said he just ramps up his training and does a little cardio while also improving his diet.

“You tighten the screws a little bit on the food and do a little bit of cardio anyway. That’s not going to change training. I’ve been ramping it up already, so it’s more just like getting the food right so that I can train better, and then my body composition just kind of follows naturally.”

Chest-Supported Incline Row

The bodybuilders then move on to the next exercise, which is chest-supported incline rows on a machine. They complete three sets in this workout and are almost exhausted.

When you train the rows with your chest supported, all your work goes onto the back and biceps as your body is steady. This is one of the best workouts to sharpen your form and reduce the risk of injury. In addition, it isolates the muscles you’re looking to build.

Seated Cable Row Extension

Lunsford then moved on to the final exercise of his back workout, which was the seated cable row extension exercise. This exercise is common to anyone who has been training and working out for their backs. The bodybuilders did a total of 3 sets.

The advantage of doing this workout is that it develops the back and forearm muscles. It is an ideal all-round exercise for developing the middle back while offering useful arm work as well.

Apart from his back workout, Derek once shared his arm workout routine with his fans.

Derek Lunsford shares a peek into his arm workout for fans

Getting massive arms is integral to a bodybuilder’s professional journey. 2023 Mr. Olympia winner Lunsford is famed for his pumped and ripped arms, which gave him a competitive advantage over his peers. Lunsford explained to his followers his arm workout in the video. While he goes to his regular gyms on his usual days, he has been going to the local gyms on other days to do his extensive workout.

It includes seven exercises: seated bicep curls, preacher curls, tricep pushdowns, lying tricep extensions, dumbbell curls, dumbbell concentration curls, and seated dips, each done for four sets with 12–15 reps. He starts with the seated bicep curls, almost performing them as a warm-up. He pushed himself to finish the exercises in under an hour to reap the maximum benefits. Next came preacher curls, followed by tricep-focusing exercises.

One of his tips to get gains is switching between bicep and tricep exercises. He wraps up with seated dips and concentration curls. These sets of exercises give him a good pump.