Jay Cutler Helps Current Mr. Olympia Derek Lunsford Send a Special Message to Milos Sarcev

The Mr. Olympia championship has seen some of the most legendary bodybuilders in the history of the sport. Icons like Jay Cutler still keep up with their title-winning physique while critiquing the current contenders like Derek Lunsford. Recently, however, instead of analyzing Lunsford’s position and prep for the upcoming championship, he helped him with a special gesture.

IFBB Pro and veteran bodybuilder Milos Sarcev has been a good friend and an integral part of the Cutler Cast – Jay’s podcast – for a long time. Recently, during one of his appearances at the show, the four-time Mr. Olympia surprised him with a message and gift from Lunsford.

Posting a teaser on social media, Milos Sarcev promoted the show while showing off the two-division Mr. Olympia’s gift. Many have often appreciated him for the respect he garners in the bodybuilding world, and Lunsford’s gesture was a testimony to it.

In the podcast, Cutler interrupted Sarcev when they were talking about Lunsford’s placing, informing him that his manager, Matt Daniels, had something to share. Pulling out his phone to show him a video, Daniels told Sarcev that Lunsford had sent him a gift with a special message.

“He made a point to tell us, ‘tell my friend Milos I said hello and I have a special message for him’.”

Turns out, Lunsford had graciously sent Sarcev a t-shirt with his picture on it, with the words ‘Champ Champ’ written over it. In the video, he took a marker and signed it with the phrase ‘Champ x 2’.

“My friend Milos, thank you brother.”

Needless to say, Sarcev loved the gift and Lunsford’s gesture so much that he jokingly agreed to frame the t-shirt since it wouldn’t fit his arms. The camaraderie shared by the bodybuilders was a sight to see, as they all encouraged the current Mr. Olympia’s preparation for possible future titles. The Cutler Cast often discusses various bodybuilders and their career trajectories, predicting their future and analyzing their strengths and weaknesses. Recently, they talked about another rookie in the business that Cutler felt had some potential.

Jay Cutler roots for Rubiel ‘Neckzilla’ Mosquera’s future

Of all the rookie bodybuilders entering the field with a fire and passion to make it big, Colombian giant Rubiel Mosquera has garnered a lot of attention. His size has been one of the driving factors for many to support his career growth, but his USP is his large neck muscles that earned him the moniker ‘Neckzilla’.

Cutler recently raved about him on the podcast, expressing his positive opinion about his participation in championships. He was particularly in awe of his quads, given his own expertise in the conditioning of his thighs throughout his career. While he agreed that Mosquera needed more work on his definition, he concluded that for a rookie, the Colombian could put up a tough fight.