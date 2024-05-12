“Where History Begins”: Bodybuilding Icons Lock Horns at the IFBB Pittsburgh Pro Leaving Fitness Community Excited

Mens Bodybuilding competitors line up for judging at the start of the Arnold Classic Pose Down at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio on March 2, 2019. Wildart Arnold Classic 02

The IFBB Pittsburgh Pro recently took the internet by storm but for different reasons apart from the competition itself. This year, the event was meant to host guest bodybuilders launching their expected physiques months before the Olympia. Some of these icons include last year’s bodybuilding champion Derek Lunsford, contenders Samson Dauda, Hunter Labrada, Nick Walker, and many more.

Jay Cutler recently posted their looks on his feed, raving about how the championship turned into an exciting opportunity for the bodybuilding guests. Calling it the “unofficial Olympia preview”, he was eager to know the bodybuilding community’s thoughts and views.

The carousel of images featured mind-blowing physique transformations of Lunsford, Walker, Dauda, Labrada, Andrew Jacked, Martin Fitzwater, Ramon Dino, and Urs Kalecinski. All of them posed for the camera flexing every muscle possible for the best shot.

Many bodybuilding icons had been looking forward to the Pittsburgh Pro event to get the first glimpse of the champions and see where they stood in terms of their progress to the Olympia. Participants like Walker and Jacked seemed to have more eyes on them due to their non-participation at the previous Olympia.

“One of the most highly anticipated events of the year just went down tonight in Pittsburgh at Jim Manion’s IFBB Pittsburgh pro! The annual gathering and guest posing of all the biggest names in bodybuilding and the unofficial Olympia preview!”

Lunsford was all geared up for the upcoming competition.

“Where history begins.”

Fans had a lot to say about the guest-posing session. While different people supported different bodybuilders, many expressed their shock at Labrada’s emergence.

“Look at Hunter, MY GOD!!!”

Many admitted their doubts on Walker’s physique but agreed that he finally bounced back from the dark.

“If nick walker stays healthy and comes in in shape everyone’s f***ed”

Fans also hoped to see Kalecinski’s uprising at the Classic Physique this year, given how his build was almost stage-ready already!

“Urs looking sooooo good. Still in great shape and full as a house”

Finally, it looks like Lunsford might end up as a reigning champion with the amount of support he garnered from the audience.

“Derek is head and shoulders above the rest of these guys”

Bodybuilding veterans are also thrilled to see whose progress looked the best at the Pittsburgh Pro, with icons like Phil Heath giving his two cents on the scenario.

Phil Heath and other veterans divided over several bodybuilding contenders for the Sandow

For decades, the Mr. Olympia championship has attracted some of the best gems in the bodybuilding world, each fighting tooth and nail for the trophy. It gave the community winners like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ronnie Coleman, Phil Heath, and so on. And now, the veterans have taken the role of a spectator, watching and rooting for their favorites.

Recently, Heath sat down at the Menace Podcast with Dennis James, Milos Sarcev, and Chris Cormier to discuss everyone’s pick for the Sandow winner this year. The veterans expressed their division between last year’s champ, Lunsford, and his onstage rival, Hadi Choopan. Coached by the same popular bodybuilding trainer, Hany Rambod, only time will tell if the winner emerges from among the two or if a new contender takes the gold.