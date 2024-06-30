35 Years After The First Arnold’s Sports Festival, Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits Remaining Passionate For It All These Years

The Arnold’s Sports Festival began as an alternative to other bodybuilding championships aimed at providing more incentives for athletes. Kick-started by Arnold Schwarzenegger and his best friend Jim Lorimer, the duo wanted to create something interesting in Columbus, Ohio and came up with this idea in 1989.

Since then, the festival has been known to include and encourage several kinds of strength and aesthetic sports. From bodybuilding and strongman to gymnastics and martial arts, it covers everything under sports and fitness.

Throughout all these decades, Schwarzenegger has always strived to increase the festival’s reach and drive more and more athletes to take part in it. Eventually, he even expanded the festival to Brazil and the UK, attending every event as diligently as he could.

That’s why the world knows him for his passion for the festival and the sports world. Recently, the official page of the Arnold’s Sports Festival posted a side-by-side comparison of how the star founder never lost his spark since 1989.

“All these years on, Arnold is still as passionate as ever about the Arnold Sports Festival and the impact it has on everyone…”

Even after all these years, Schwarzenegger confessed how his love for his work never faded a bit. His goal of spreading the message of maintaining good health far and wide has been gradually coming to fruition over time.

“It’s about how do you communicate with the mass out there. Not just in America but all over the world, that everyone should exercise…this is what the Arnold Sports and Fitness festival is all about.”

Schwarzenegger’s message has always been clear – be useful, get up, and do something that keeps you fit. At 76, the star does his part to drive people to live healthier every day with the help of his daily newsletter.

How Arnold Schwarzenegger has made a difference in the fitness world

As someone who already has several undertakings in the public space, including fitness, events, Hollywood, politics, etc., Schwarzenegger hasn’t stopped at anything. His goal to drive people to live better and fit prompted him to curate a free source of information in the form of his newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club, and a brand new fitness app, ‘The Pump’.

Both sources serve as a medium to form inclusive spaces and communities to motivate each other to do better. Schwarzenegger’s wish was to fuel the fire in these communities to help them shoot for better fitness goals. That’s how he ended up with his ‘village’ whom he previously met up in person at the Arnold’s Sports Festival.