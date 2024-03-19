In an Emotional Note, Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals His Takeaways ‘From a Giant Fitness Festival’

Arnold Schwarzenegger has preached about a lot of lessons. However, one of the crucial subjects he often circles back to is the importance of community. With the help of his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club’, he focused on forming a positive corner online for people to explore fitness. A few days back, he got the opportunity to meet his community face to face, which he wrote about in his recent newsletter article.

Schwarzenegger has always maintained that he was never self-made. Community efforts played an integral role in shaping his identity. Meeting the members of his ‘Pump App’, sitting together and sharing experiences, he realized the true power of community.

Hundreds of people from all over the UK gathered together to witness the fitness festival in all its glory. Schwarzenegger affirmed that online interaction could never beat the experience he had at the real-life convention. He heard various stories of transformations and inspirational anecdotes that he swore would stay with him forever.

“And it was unbelievable. They shared some of their biggest struggles — heartbreaking stories like losing both parents in a car crash at Christmastime — and some of their greatest successes. One gentleman lost 40 kilograms (for my American friends, that’s almost 98 pounds) while keeping a streak of 48 weeks of training in the app.”

Something that Schwarzenegger learned from this experience, was how a community connected over shared experiences. He observed how his village related to each others’ tragedies, victories, and achievements and pushed each other to do better.

In a wise flow of thought, he noted that, in the end, people wanted to be part of something. Individuals needed others who cared about them and motivated them. A community is what gets fitness enthusiasts through tough workouts. Similarly, Schwarzenegger also got through various obstacles in his life.

“You might be surprised that my takeaway from a giant fitness festival filled with oiled-up bodybuilders and strongmen carrying thousand-pound yokes is that we all need to find our community. You’ve heard me say that I’m not self-made. But maybe I haven’t been clear enough that I owe my success to my own community.”

Arnold’s Pump Club village held a lot of importance in the star’s heart. Since he has always had support from loved ones, including friends, gym buddies, and even competitors, he stresses how he’s not self-made. Previously, he conducted a similar event for his fitness members at the Ohio show and confessed something similar there.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals his highlight of the Ohio event

In an event similar to the one organized at Birmingham, Schwarzenegger invited his Pump App members for a session at the Arnold Classic. He conducted a fun-filled interactive meet-up where he spoke to the people, asking them about their experience with the app and fitness journey.

In an Instagram post, he confessed how it turned out to be the highlight of the entire event for him. He got to hear some success stories among the audience and the real-life experiences of many exploring their relationship with fitness.