4-Time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler Suggests a Unique Yet Simple Way to Measure Progress Effectively

Simar Singh Wadhwa
|Published December 09, 2023

Credits: Jay Cutler’s Twitter

Jay Cutler is among the most famous personalities in the bodybuilding sport. Cutler is the one who broke the streak of wins of The King, Ronnie Coleman. So, he knows what he is talking about when it comes to bodybuilding. And in a recent short video, The Quad Stomp suggests a simple yet effective way to measure your progress.

In an Instagram story, The Comeback Kid describes what methods people use to check their progress and what, as per him, is the best way to see how far one has come in their bodybuilding journey.

The video starts, and one can see Cutler in a plain white t-shirt and dark green lowers, standing in a gym and talking about the different progress measurement methods. He starts with the fact that most people he knows look at what the scale says. But he considered the mirror to be his best friend.

I always went by the mirror.

Further in the video, Cutler says people also judge it by how strong you are on the gym,” but that should not be the case as not every workout one does is perfect.

And I always say you are not always going to have rockstar workouts.”

Jay Cutler explains why using a mirror is the best way to measure bodybuilding success

The 4-time Olympia talks about variables like sleep pattern, water weight, stress levels, undereating, overeating, etc. that play a role in measuring results.

There’s a lot of variables, whether it’s the sleep pattern, stress levels… but the mirror is going to tell you the best results.”

Cutler reasons that quality muscle gain (symmetry) in your body composition will be visible in the mirror. One can do different body fat tests, weigh oneself, and measure workouts by strength, but the mirror will tell the true story.

Solid muscle gain, lean quality muscle gain is going to show basically in your symmetry, in the mirror, in your body composition…. the mirror is going to tell the story.”

So, if one is attempting to achieve a desirable physique or a body that one can be happy about, Cutler asks to use a mirror. He also suggests that you have a gym buddy whose judgments you can trust and who can be brutally honest about your results.

